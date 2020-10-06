The Mountain View School District has taken a patchwork approach to filling positions in its schools after it received a number of resignations related to the coronavirus pandemic and changes to benefits its employees receive.
Superintendent Todd Fiske said the district has worked to temporarily fill the majority of the 31 jobs that were at one point open. Some of those positions will remain unfilled after people in those roles retired because the district lacks the funding needed after the failure of a levy measure in June.
“If you take 6 to 7 percent of the workforce and say you have to try to replace it, you kind of see the crater it creates real quick,” Fiske said. “When you’re trying to find teachers during the school year, you don’t have much luck with that so the impacts to students are great.”
The majority of the resignations have for now been filled with long-term substitutes and student teachers who are finishing their academic credits to gain a teaching certification or license.
After the district’s $3.9 million levy measure failed in June, the district cut benefits and froze salary levels, which, according to Fiske, led to some of the resignations. Others resigned because of coronavirus-related concerns.
Many of the resignations took place over the summer, but Fiske said a handful occurred after the school year had started.
“I got one on a Wednesday and they were done Friday,” Fiske said, discussing a late September resignation. “That’s rough.”
An ongoing shortage of substitutes has also caused some issues when staff members call out of work, a situation that has been exacerbated by the pandemic.
“Across the board, I hear schools saying, ‘We can’t find them,’ ” Fiske said of substitutes. “Some people might not want to enter schools because of COVID impacts to themselves.”
The school board has started discussions about its next levy measure, although an amount and what it would pay for has not yet been decided. Fiske said a levy is needed to help get the district back on track.
The resignations and positions that were left open have led to a large number of students in certain classes, Fiske said.
“We can’t have 35 kids in an Algebra 1 classroom, and we have those scenarios,” Fiske said. “We need extra counseling supports for our school system and we need administrative supports that are lacking in some of those areas. We need those extra teacher supports.”
Fiske said he’s proud of the district’s students and staff who have pulled together to create the best scenario possible.
“I want to give a double thumbs-up for our team and the hard work they are doing,” Fiske said. “They’re trying to mentor new people in their buildings so they can do what’s necessary to help in these classrooms. It just speaks to the great quality of those people who are working really hard to get us back to what is considered normal, while working within this frame of the unknown.”
The Mountain View School District is currently operating in the “green phase,” which provides traditional face-to-face education for its students. The district has had some COVID-19 cases within its schools, but Fiske declined to provide an overall number.
He said the cases have not resulted in any hospitalizations.
The district currently recommends the use of face coverings, but has not mandated them. The results of a survey sent to parents this summer indicated the “overwhelming” majority did not support the use of face masks, Fiske said.
At its September school board meeting, Fiske brought up the idea of requiring masks to help schools stay open, but the board did not take any action to mandate facial coverings.
If the district was to move into the “yellow phase,” or a hybrid learning model, masks would then be required, Fiske said.
