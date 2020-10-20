The Moscow School District announced three more positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the district total of infections to six.
Moscow Superintendent Greg Bailey said the local health authorities have nearly completed tracing and contacting those who may have been exposed to infected individuals.
Bailey said he believes the affected groups for all three new cases to be small and credited the lack of in-class transmission to safety protocols put into place at the start of the school year. He said parents, students and staff have been cooperative and accommodating regarding safety measures and have isolated if they tested positive for the virus or come into contact with someone who has.
In a note to parents Monday, Bailey credited students and staff for wearing masks to stem the spread of the virus and the hybrid teaching format that allows people to keep distance in the school and reduce the number of students in a classroom.
Bailey also noted that parents are doing a “tremendous job … in monitoring their children for symptoms and keeping them home when they show symptoms or have possibly been exposed to others who have tested positive.”
That has resulted in attendance to be lower than usual “but this was expected and why we wanted students to be able to continue their education at home during these absences so less work will be missed,” Bailey said.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported a gain of 51 new coronavirus cases Monday, while Whitman County had 68 new positive cases and Asotin County reported 16 new cases since Saturday.
There were no new deaths reported in the region, while one hospitalization in Whitman County and one continuing hospitalization from Asotin County were announced. No hospitalizations were reported in north central Idaho.
All five counties in north central Idaho increased their COVID-19 numbers since Friday. Lewis County had a gain of seven new cases including one women in her 30s, along with six males — one between the ages of 13 and 17; three 18 to 29; one in his 50s and one in his 60s.
Clearwater County had four new cases. Those included one woman and two men in their 50s and one woman in her 60s.
In Idaho County, there were four new cases including one woman and one man in their 40s; one woman in her 70s and one male between ages 13 and 17.
Nez Perce County increased by 17 cases. There was one female and two males ages 13 to 17; one man 18 to 29; two women in their 30s; two men in their 40s; two women and one man in their 50s; two women in their 60s; one woman and one man in their 70s; one man in his 80s and one man in his 90s.
In Latah County, there were 19 new positive tests. Those included one female and one male ages 13 to 17; two women and eight men ages 18 to 29; one woman in her 40s; three men in their 50s; two women in their 60s and one woman in her 70s.
Whitman County received 68 new positive COVID-19 test results over the weekend, including seven females and six males age 19 and younger; 12 women and 10 men between the ages of 20 and 39; eight women and five men between the ages of 40 and 59; six women and five men ages 60 to 79; and five women and four men over the age of 80. One person is currently hospitalized and all other cases are stable and self-isolating, according to Whitman County Public Health.
Asotin County Public Health reported four new cases Saturday, seven Sunday and five Monday. The cases from Monday include three men and two women; one between ages 20 and 29 and four between ages 30 and 39.
The University of Idaho reported that from Oct. 10 to Friday, there were 43 positive tests out of 2,757 total tests received, for 1.56 percent of positives to total.
This was the second week of the university retest of all Moscow-based students attending in-person classes and represents a decline in positives and spread, according to the UI health department website.
The average positive percentage rate of the most recent 5,256 students tested is 2.2 percent. This report does not include the positive cases in athletics prior to the start of university-wide testing.
The Idaho Department of Correction said a man incarcerated under the state’s jurisdiction died in Arizona on Saturday after being hospitalized with COVID-19.
The man was taken to a medical center in Casa Grande, Ariz., on Oct. 1 for treatment of COVID-like symptoms, according to a news release from the correction department.
Shortly after being admitted to the center, the man was diagnosed with the disease. The man was one of 438 Idaho inmates who are incarcerated in Arizona because of a shortage of correctional beds in Idaho. He was the third incarcerated inmate in Idaho to die of COVID-19.
Authorities at North Idaho Correctional Institution at Cottonwood and Idaho Correctional Institution at Orofino reported Monday there have been no new virus cases at the local prisons.
