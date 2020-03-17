Several more north central Idaho school districts announced closures as concerns over coronavirus continue. Among them are districts in Kamiah, Salmon River, Troy and Culdesac.
As administrators work to craft plans for distance-learning options, districts in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley are providing meals to students free of charge to ensure no one goes hungry.
The Lewiston School District started to provide lunches for students at Sacajawea and Jenifer junior high schools on Monday, while the Clarkston and Asotin school districts will offer “grab and go” meal options starting today.
“We have students who we know have food insecurity and for some of them, breakfast and lunch is the only time they have a complete meal,” said Kimberly Eimers, Lewiston’s director of student services. “We want to make sure we are giving access to and reducing any barriers they may have to those food insecurities.”
Lewiston plans to implement a “grab and go” version for the remainder of the week, and also hopes to incorporate breakfast items. Meals will not be provided during Lewiston’s spring break, which is set for next week. As of now, students in the district are expected to return to school March 30, although that may change. During the closure, students will not be required to complete any kind of distance learning, although Eimers said teachers are working on how to deliver instruction through alternative methods if the district’s closure extends past spring break.
In Washington, all schools will remain closed through April 24, following direction from Gov. Jay Inslee.
Students in the Asotin-Anatone School District will be able to pick up both breakfast and lunch items from 7-9 a.m. in the kitchen of the elementary school, located at 314 First St.
“A lot of times, the only times kids get meals is when they go to school, so we don’t want any kids to go hungry,” said Asotin Superintendent Dale Bonfield.
Bonfield asked patrons and students to be patient with the district’s efforts, as staff works through these unprecedented times.
The district will begin to offer enrichment packets to students on Monday, so they can work from home during the closures.
In Clarkston, breakfast and lunch options will be available for pickup at Clarkston High School and Grantham Elementary School. Breakfast will be available from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch will be provided from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
It’s not yet known if the districts will offer food during their respective spring breaks.
The Clarkston School District also plans to send out academic packets to its students on Monday.
Other school closures in Idaho:
* The Kamiah School District will close today. Students are scheduled to return after spring break on April 6. Administrators are crafting plans for distance learning opportunities and meal services.
* The Troy School District will close today. Students are scheduled to return after spring break on April 6.
* The Nezperce School District will close Friday for a one-day closure.
* The Lapwai School District will remain closed through its spring break. Students are expected to return to school March 30. Grab and go meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the elementary school cafeteria for the remainder of this week.
* The Culdesac School District will close Wednesday and will tentatively resume classes March 30 after spring break.
* The Moscow School District will be closed for two weeks following its spring break, which is this week.
* The Salmon River Joint School District in Riggins will close Wednesday and will tentatively resume classes March 30 after spring break.
* All Saints Catholic School in Lewiston has also suspended classes. Students are expected to return to school March 30.
* The Clarkston Boys and Girls Club will close for the foreseeable future. The Lewiston Boys and Girls Club will run a limited program, which includes services for Asotin and Clarkston families of first responders, medical personnel and working families with no other options. Those seeking more information can call (208) 746-2301.
