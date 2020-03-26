Four new positive tests for COVID-19 have been reported in Nez Perce and Whitman counties.
The Public Health - Idaho North Central District confirmed three new cases today in patients older than 70 in Nez Perce County, while Whitman County received a positive test for a female in her teens.
The investigations into the cases in Nez Perce County are in the preliminary stages, while the Whitman County Public Health Department is working to investigate close contacts there.
That brings the total of confirmed cases in the north central Idaho counties of Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce to five. Whitman County has a total of three positive cases.