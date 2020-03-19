Three more north central Idaho school districts have decided to close because of concerns over the coronavirus.
The Whitepine and Kendrick school districts will close today, while the Genesee School District announced it would extend its spring break, which starts Monday, by one week through April 3.
Parents in Genesee were asked to send their kids to school today, so students could receive instructional materials in case the closure is prolonged even further. There is no school Friday because of parent-teacher conferences.
“After the two week break, we will examine the health level of our community to determine if we need to continue with alternative methods of instruction or return to our normal instruction,” stated a post on the Genesee School District’s Facebook page.
Students in all three districts are tentatively scheduled to return April 6, although that may change.
“We will determine our future schedule as more data and recommendations are available and will announce those plans prior to the normal return from spring break on Monday, April 6,” stated the Whitepine School District.
As of Wednesday evening, the Potlatch and Highland school districts continued to operate on normal schedules.
Information provided by the Highland School District stated a closure may follow the district’s spring break, which is next week.
“Parents should start preparing for alternate care for their children,” stated the school district on social media. “It seems inevitable that there will be a closure.”
All schools in Washington state will remain closed through April 24.
