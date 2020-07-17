HELENA, Mont. — Health officials in Montana announced two deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, one connected to an outbreak at a nursing home in Billings and the other in Lewis and Clark County.
A man in his 70s died early Thursday at Canyon Creek Memory Care, which has lost eight other residents to the respiratory virus, said the Yellowstone County health department.
Lewis and Clark County announced its first death because of complications from COVID-19, a person older than the age of 65 who died Tuesday. No other information on the person was released.
Thirty-six Montana residents have died of the respiratory virus, including 16 who were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities. Thirty-seven people remain hospitalized, including 24 of them in Yellowstone County, health officer John Felton said Thursday.
Felton expressed frustration that people who have been ordered to quarantine are out running errands or visiting friends and that the county’s efforts to trace the contacts of those who have tested positive are slowed by those contacts not answering the phone or returning calls, the Billings Gazette reported.
“It is the action that each one of us as individuals take that will ultimately save our community from more sick people, more grieving families, more lost jobs and more closed businesses,” Felton said during a news conference.
The state reported another 134 virus cases Thursday, raising its total confirmed cases to 2,231. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested.
Applications for unemployment assistance held steady last week, federal officials said. At least 126,000 Montanans have been unemployed at some point since the pandemic began, accounting for nearly 28 percent of the workforce eligible for unemployment insurance.
In other coronavirus-related developments:
Gov. Steve Bullock announced $75 million in funding for schools to implement COVID-19 precautions. The money will be distributed based on enrollment and can be used for transportation costs, hiring additional staff or buying more supplies. Schools earlier received about $41 million directly from federal coronavirus relief funds. School districts will receive personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies and thermometers from a state supply, Bullock said Wednesday..
Bullock said the state may have to pause surveillance testing for COVID-19 because the out-of-state lab contracted to carry out those tests has a backlog and won’t process any Montana tests for two to three weeks. Jim Murphy, head of the state health department’s communicable disease bureau, said the state lab can still process all the tests it receives for people with symptoms of the respiratory virus.