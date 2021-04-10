Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
MCCALL — Eric Pingrey has been selected as the new superintendent of the McCall-Donnelly School District.
Pingrey turned down an offer to become superintendent of the Idaho Falls School District in order to accept the M-D job.
Pingrey, 49, is currently superintendent of the Walker Hackensak Akeley Independent School District in Walker, Minn.
The district has about 740 students enrolled compared to about 1,300 students enrolled at M-D.
M-D School Board of Trustees Chairwoman Laurie Erekson said Pingrey had accepted the position and a contract would be considered at the district’s next trustee meeting Monday.
The terms of the contract will not be disclosed until after Monday’s meeting, Erekson said.
“Mr. Pingrey presented a clear and specific strategy on how he would work with our district goals in our continuous improvement plan to foster growth at all levels in the district,” Erekson said.
“Mr. Pingrey’s proven abilities to effect change through research, data, and most importantly his collaborative relationships are stellar,” she said.
Pinrey has been in his current position since 2016. He was principal of Douglas Middle School in Douglas, Wyo., from 2012-16 and associate principal of Douglas High School from 2009-12.
He was principal of Custer Middle School in Custer, S.D., from 2007-09, before which he was the assistant principal and dean of students at the same school from 2002-07.
Pingrey was one of two finalists selected from eight candidates who applied for the position. The M-D board of trustees voted unanimously to select Pingrey as superintendent.
The runner-up was Patrick Charlton, 67, superintendent of the Vallivue School District in Caldwell.
Pingrey also applied as the Idaho Falls School District superintendent. He was selected as the district’s preferred candidate March 30 in a 372 vote by the Idaho Falls district board of trustees.
He chose to withdraw his candidacy in favor of the M-D position. The Idaho Falls district has about 10,400 students enrolled in 18 schools.
“Mr. Pingrey had accepted our initial offer but contract terms had not yet been negotiated nor finalized,” Idaho Falls Board of Trustees Chair Lara Hill said.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
May 18 election includes Nezperce district levy vote
NEZPERCE — Lewis County elections director Karen Long said that the ballot for the May 18 election will include a yes/no vote on the $445,000 Nezperce Joint School District 302 levy.
A few Lewis County voters, who live within the Cottonwood or Orofino school district boundaries, will also have a levy vote.
The Kamiah school district is not running a levy this year since it passed a two-year levy last year.
Two of the five Prairie River Library District seats are up for election this year for six-year terms. Jan Grueter, of Winchester, is the only person to file for the seat that she currently holds. The term for trustee Leonard Van Dyke, of Genesee, will expire 10 days after the May 18 date, at which point the board can declare a vacancy, according to Lisa Puckett, Prairie River Library system director.
“We have a friendly, supportive board,” Puckett said. “We are hoping to have someone step up.”
Various highway districts (Central, Evergreen, Kamiah, North and Prairie) in Lewis County are also scheduled for election in May, but no contest is needed since only one person filed to run for each of the positions, according to Long.
For the Kamiah Fire District, Mike Fischer and Dean Roach will advance to new four-year terms. In the Nezperce area, Greg Branson and Pat Barnett will continue on the Prairie Highway District with new four-year terms and Zak Ralston filed for one of two seats on the North Highway District, with no filers for the second open seat.
The group proposing the formation of the Valley United Ambulance District “ran out of time,” according to Long. They did not complete the required steps prior to the filing date. According to Long, their next opportunity will be to try to get on the November ballot.
— Norma Staaf, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
MVSD community levy meetings set for April, May
In an effort to answer patrons’ concerns on the upcoming levy, Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Todd Fiske will hit the road with a variety of community meetings starting this month.
“I plan to have less than an hour presentation and discuss topics such as why the district needs a levy and what it supports, as well as answer questions,” Fiske said. He will also be presenting information to school staff in three to four meetings prior to the community meetings.
MVSD will ask patrons to vote on a $3.1 million supplemental levy May 18. This comes on the heels of a failed $3.9 million levy in 2020.
Upcoming meetings (subject to change if needed) are as follows:
April 15, Elk City, 5 p.m.
April 20, Kooskia, Clearwater Valley High School Library, 6 p.m.
April 21, Grangeville Senior Citizens Center, noon
April 22, Grangeville Elementary Middle School Community Room, 6 p.m.
April 27, Kooskia, Clearwater Valley Elementary School Library, 6 p.m.
April 29, Grangeville, Idaho County Community Outreach and Veterans Center, 6 p.m.
May 4, Grangeville High School Library, 6 p.m.
May 6, Grangeville, Mountain View School District Office, 6 p.m.
— Lorie Palmer, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday