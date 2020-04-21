Many may have had coronavirus with no symptoms

FILE - In this Friday, April 10, 2020, file photo, amid coronavirus concerns, a healthcare worker takes the temperature of a visitor to Essentia Health who was crossing over a skywalk bridge from the adjoining parking deck, in Duluth, Minn. A flood of new research suggests that far more people have had the novel coronavirus without any symptoms, fueling hope that it will turn out to be much less lethal than originally feared. While that’s clearly good news, it also means it’s impossible to know who around you may contagious, since people who don’t feel sick can still carry and spread the bug. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP, File)