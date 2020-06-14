The Lewiston Center Mall is for sale, with an asking price of $6.4 million.
The sale would include the 226,562-square-foot building that was constructed in 1960 and enclosed in 1981, with attached spaces housing Rite Aid, Big Lots and other businesses and a free-standing building that houses U.S. Bank. WinCo Foods is under separate ownership and not included.
The managers of the mall didn’t respond to requests to be interviewed last week.
The decision to sell is one of the latest developments in what has been a difficult year for the shopping complex. J.C. Penney recently announced plans to leave, just a few months after another anchor tenant, Macy’s, shuttered its store next door.
J.C. Penney and Macy’s joined a list of major retailers that have left the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in the last five years for a variety of reasons, including the growing popularity of online shopping. Among them are Safeway, Shopko, Kmart and Tri-State Outfitters in Lewiston and Bi-Mart in Clarkston.
Dwindling options at brick and mortar stores and the large amount of empty or about-to-be-vacant retail space leave residents of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley grappling with two related problems.
What can be done to bring back vitality to the buildings left behind by merchants? And will consumers have enough places to buy necessities such as shoes, underwear and pants locally?
“I worry that our families are losing their retail options and choice,” said city of Lewiston Community Development Director Laura Von Tersch in a text. “While these are national conditions causing the (J.C. Penney) closure, we need to support local businesses or they will all be gone.”
One of those who will feel the most impact from the decision of J.C. Penney to leave Lewiston is Michael Robertson, owner of Lewiston’s Pro Image. Robertson became a mall tenant in 1992 when he located a Granny’s Music and Video there. Three years later, he opened Pro Image Sports near an entrance that leads to J.C. Penney.
Granny’s was later combined with Pro Image before being discontinued altogether about 10 years ago.
Robertson wasn’t stunned earlier this month when J.C. Penney announced Lewiston was one of 154 locations that would go dark during a restructuring that followed the chain filing for bankruptcy protection in May.
“Most people who walk by (my) store to go to J.C. Penney were retired or at least 50,” Robertson said. “(J.C. Penney) didn’t keep up with the times.”
Even though the shoppers heading to J.C. Penney weren’t necessarily his customers, Pro-Image benefited from the traffic, especially during the holidays.
So did the owner of the mall, listed as Lewiston Center Partnership at the Nez Perce County Assessor’s office.
The mall is 95 percent full and has a projected net operating income of $816,961 for this year, according to information in the listing for the shopping center.
Robertson said he hopes the businesses that remain in the enclosed section of the mall — Harry Ritchies, Maurices, Claire’s, GNC, Great Clips and Bath and Body Works — will still attract crowds.
“Not having any of these (anchor stores) is going to be interesting to see what it’s like this Christmas,” he said.
The timing of the downsizing of J.C. Penney and Macy’s coincided with other challenges for small stores in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Lewiston’s Pro Image was closed in late March and reopened with shorter hours in May following rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
And all of the going-out-of-business sales have a ripple effect on businesses like his, Robertson said. Customers use the discretionary income they set aside for shopping in that month’s budget to binge buy items selling for a fraction of regular prices, then not have money left over to shop elsewhere.
Still, Robertson remains optimistic. In more than a quarter century of being a business owner, he’s learned how to adjust to changing tastes in the market.
“(My Pro-Image store) is going to be strictly destination, because nobody is going to walk by my store,” he said.
The issues Robertson and others face are ones local not-for-profit economic development group Valley Vision is addressing, even though it mostly is focusing on enterprises such as small manufacturers, distribution centers and call centers that “move the economy forward,” President Scott Corbitt said.
Corbitt’s said his organization is involved in preliminary and confidential efforts to attract at least one major retailer to the area.
The efforts are complicated by the struggles of chains across the United States, which make it harder to find replacements for what has been lost.
Victoria’s Secret is closing 250 stores. Foot Locker had a first quarter loss of $98 million. Neiman Marcus filed for bankruptcy protection.
“Thinking about (the situation) creatively is going to be the key in figuring out where we go,” he said.
