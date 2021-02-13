Logistics a challenge in vaccine rollout

Clinics and pharmacies in north central Idaho have administered 60 percent of the 18,875 doses of COVID-19 vaccine available in the five-county region, according to a Friday update posted by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
That is the lowest percentage out of the seven public health districts in the state. Carole Moehrle, director of Public Health – Idaho North Central District, noted it’s the least-populated district in Idaho and said the deep-freeze storage requirements of the Pfizer vaccine complicate the distribution process.
A webpage maintained by the state health department details the supply of vaccines held by each health care provider and pharmacy compared to how many doses each has administered. All of the clinics in the district, with one exception, have administered at least 62 percent of the doses they have available.
The one exception is the health district, which has only administered 26 percent of the 6,486 doses it has on hand. Moehrle said there is a simple reason for that.
“We have the only ultra cold freezer,” she said.
That means the health district is holding the Pfizer vaccine until they are needed by the various clinics and hospitals. Once the vaccine is taken out of deep-freeze, it has to be used within 120 hours — five days.
“So it does look like the public health district is sitting on a lot of vaccine,” she said.
She said the district has been receiving 975 doses of the Pfizer product per week and about 400 of the Moderna vaccine. Next week, she expects the supply of the Moderna vaccine, which has less rigorous storage requirements, to jump to 900 doses.
“That is wonderful. We are so excited about having those extra doses,” she said.
The vaccines are being distributed to the various health districts in the state based on population.
“We have the smallest population, about 6 percent of the state population in our five counties, that is why we are getting the dosage numbers we are,” Moehrle said.
There are 14 vaccine providers in the district. Of them, the SEL Health Clinic at Lewiston and Northwest Pharmacy in Potlatch have delivered all of their doses. St. Joseph Regional Medical Center at Lewiston has administered 63 percent of its doses and Gritman Medical Center at Moscow has administered 65 percent.
The demand still outpaces supply. Moehrle said most vaccine providers have waiting lists. According to Idaho’s protocol, the vaccines are available to those 65 and older or critical workers such as first responders and medical personnel. A list of Idaho clinics, hospitals and pharmacies that are administering the vaccines is available at bit.ly/2Nisszw. A list of Washington vaccine providers is available at bit.ly/3phYBEw.
Nimiipuu Health administered 211 doses of the Moderna vaccine during a mass vaccination at the Clearwater River Casino east of Lewiston on Friday, according to a news release from the Nez Perce Tribe.
The Idaho National Guard assisted with the vaccinations. The people who got the shots Friday will get their second dose in approximately 28 days, according to the news release.
There were 12 new cases of COVID-19 reported in north central Idaho on Friday, with 11 in Latah County and one in Clearwater County. Whitman County reported two new cases and one death Friday. In Asotin County, there were six new cases and one person hospitalized with the illness.
Asotin, Garfield and Whitman county are moving to Phase 2 of Washington’s reopening plan Sunday. Restaurants will be able to allow indoor dining at 25 percent capacity — just in time for Valentine’s Day.
The move is welcome by the establishments that have been limited to takeout or tent service for several months.
“The phone has been ringing off the hook,” said Barb Condrey, manager of Jollymore’s Station 3 in Clarkston. “We are super excited. We have been doing some remodeling and we put a bunch of new beers on tap. We were able to give the restaurant a pretty good remodel while we were down.”
Tomato Bros in Clarkston has offered tent dining and received approval this week to offer indoor dining with the doors open, said Happy Day Corp. President Tobe Finch. Even so, he said the move to indoor dining with the doors closed feels good.
“I’m sure all the dinner houses are stoked, it’s been a long time,” he said.
A vaccine clinic that was to be held at the Walla Walla VA Medical Center in Walla Walla from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today has been canceled because of snowy roads and difficult driving conditions.
