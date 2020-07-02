As people prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July, public health officials in this region are reporting widespread community transmission of COVID-19.
Public Health – North Central Idaho District officials said this is the first time the area has reached this level of coronavirus spread, and more cases are expected. Nine new cases were reported in the region Wednesday.
“If you are attending events with lots of people, COVID-19 will be in the crowd as well,” said Mike Larson, public health nurse. “What we’re seeing now is unrelated cases from multiple sources of infections. We’re probably going to see a significant increase in the number of cases.”
Wearing a mask, social distancing, frequent hand-washing and staying home when sick are highly recommended, public health officials said.
If you are choosing to attend gatherings in places where people are in close contact with each other, engaging in activities that involve a lot of breathing, like singing, yelling or talking, or spending more than 15 minutes together, you are taking a risk, Larson said.
“In large gatherings where people are not wearing masks or social distancing, you are the canary in the coal mine,” he said. “People don’t understand the impact of COVID-19 until they or a loved one are touched by it.”
The district reported six newly confirmed cases Wednesday, including four in Latah County. One patient is younger than the age of 9, two are in their 30s and the other case is a person in their 50s, said district spokeswoman Tara Macke.
In addition, Idaho County has a new case, a person in their 50s, and Nez Perce County added a patient between ages 10 and 19. None of the patients were hospitalized and all are recovering at home, Macke said.
Whitman County has received two new positive COVID-19 test results, bringing the county’s total to 41. Case No. 40 is a man between the ages of 20-39, and case No. 41 is a man between the ages of 40-59. Both are stable and isolating at home, officials said.
Asotin County also has a new case, a man between the ages of 60 and 69, said Brady Woodbury, public health administrator. His district’s tally is now at 22 cases, with two deaths.
“We understand that social connections are vitally important to people, but we also want people to take precautions when interacting with others to minimize the opportunities for COVID-19 to be spread,” said Carol Moehrle, director of the Idaho North Central District. “We anticipate we will continue to see an increase in cases of COVID-19 in our district due to the large events that took place in June and are expected in July and August.”
COVID-19 has a high recovery rate in healthy individuals, but can cause severe illness and complications in people with underlying issues, including death. An outbreak at Life Care Center of Lewiston claimed the lives of 18 elderly residents earlier this year.
People from out of the area are visiting north central Idaho and southeastern Washington and may not know they have it, Moehrle said. Symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, such as cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.
“We need people to be really thoughtful, compassionate and sensitive around people in the high-risk categories,” she said. “That includes the elderly, and people with diabetes, heart disease, asthma and other underlying medical conditions.”
Larson said the novel virus won’t be under control until a safe, effective vaccine is available. Public health is conducting contact tracing on all confirmed cases, and anyone who has been in close contact with a COVID-19 carrier has to quarantine for 14 days.
“If you are contacted by public health, please work with us and follow our recommendations,” Larson said. “We need the cooperation of everyone for the safety of all of us.”
An employee at the Hot Shots coffee hut at 607 Bryden Ave. in Lewiston has tested positive for the virus, and the location has temporarily closed, according to a social media post by the business owners.
All employees with possible exposure are getting tested, and the Bryden Avenue site will be closed through the weekend for extra sanitation.
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2264. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.