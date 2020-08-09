Asotin and Whitman counties, along with the Nez Perce Tribe, reported new COVID-19 cases Saturday.
Asotin County Public Health reported two more cases Saturday, for a total of 28 cases since the pandemic began this winter. Two people have died from the disease in Asotin County this year. The website showed three new cases Saturday, but one of the cases was a patient from Idaho, Asotin County Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury said.
Whitman County added one new case on Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 115 since the pandemic began. No one in Whitman County has died of COVID-19, according to Whitman County Emergency Management Director Bill Tensfeld. The new Whitman County case is a woman between the ages of 40-59. She is said to be stable and self-isolating.
Garfield County and Public Health Idaho-North Central District did not update their COVID-19 data Saturday. Garfield County had four cases as of Friday. Clearwater County had reported 16 cases; Latah County reported 101 cases; Idaho County reported 30 cases; and Nez Perce County reported 143 cases as of Friday.
Lewis County has yet to report a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.
All 19 deaths reported by the north central district were in Nez Perce County.
Statewide, six more Idahoans died from the disease and another 573 cases were reported by state officials Saturday. Idaho has reported 24,495 cases of the disease and 235 residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Washington reported 936 new cases and 16 more deaths on Saturday, bringing the total to 62,523 cases and 1,688 deaths.
Nimiipuu Health had one additional positive test Friday for a total of 14, Nimiipuu Health spokeswoman Kayeloni Scott said Saturday.
Elsehwere in the Northwest, Montana added 132 new cases and reported five more deaths, bringing the total cases to 4,889 and 75 deaths in the state since the pandemic began. Oregon reported 376 new cases Saturday and seven more deaths, bringing the total cases to 21,012 and 355 deaths.