Four Asotin County residents are considered persons under investigation for possible infection with the coronavirus, and one of them has been hospitalized.
Brady Woodbury, public health administrator in Asotin County, said one person was tested earlier this week and three people were tested Thursday. Results in all four cases are pending. Two of the tests were sent to the state laboratory in Shoreline, Wash., and two of the tests were sent to private labs. One of the tests could come back today; as for the others, “I would be surprised if I know before Monday,” Woodbury said.
He said all of the people are receiving some form of medical care.
Whitman County Public Health Director Troy Henderson said three of the about 20 people who have been tested for the COVID-19 illness in the county were found to be negative. Results on the other tests are still pending. Henderson said Wednesday that he expects at least one of the tests to come back positive.
One person in Garfield County is under a 14-day home quarantine after being in contact with an infected person. There are no known COVID-19 cases in Garfield County, according to a news release from Garfield County Health District Administrator Martha Lanman. One person has tested positive in Columbia County.
There are no known cases of the illness in Idaho. However, as of Thursday, only 93 people had been tested in the Gem State.
Local school districts are closely monitoring the illness and implementing practices aimed at stemming spread of the disease. None of the school districts has moved to cancel classes or move to online instruction. But Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey sent a letter to the parents of students Thursday saying the district is making plans in case it becomes necessary to close schools following next week’s spring break. He said he would announce any such decision next week during the break, but also committed to updating students and parents today after a series of meetings with health officials.
In the meantime, Bailey said the district is canceling all large indoor events, such as concerts, plays and assemblies, and will no longer allow outside groups to use its facilities. Both measures will be in place through May 1.
“Limiting the use of our facilities by outside groups reduces the potential risk of spreading the virus further and allows our custodial staff more time to maintain a clean environment,” he wrote.
The school district is also suspending its policy of requiring doctor notes for excused illnesses through May 1. Bailey said the move will help reduce pressure on local health care providers.
The Clarkston School District has opted to restrict travel of students and staff to the west side of Washington and is assessing after-school activities and travel, as well as reducing unnecessary gatherings, according to a news release. The Lewiston School District is also assessing after-school activities and travel. Both schools are stressing good hygiene, hand-washing and telling students and staff to stay home when ill.
Walla Walla Community College has suspended all school-sponsored and community events. Winter quarter finals Wednesday through next Friday will be delivered online. Where online finals are not an option, the school will consider testing during times normally reserved for instruction or canceling finals and basing grades on the work students completed during the quarter.
When classes resume for the spring quarter April 6, the school plans to “convert face-to-face courses to majority-online instruction.” Faculty will return April 1, and begin modifying the curriculum to fit an online delivery, according to a news release from the college. The changes apply both to the Walla Walla and Clarkston campuses. Students who need access to technology will be allowed to use campus computer labs.
Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson declared a state of emergency Thursday to help the city tap into assistance programs for small businesses, as well as other regional and state resources.
Several events are being canceled because of advice from health care professionals to avoid large gatherings. They include the following:
The Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee at Lewiston set for Saturday has been delayed until further notice.
Lewis-Clark State College canceled its annual Native American Awareness Week that was set to take place on the school’s Lewiston campus next week.
The Asotin County Library will remain open, but has canceled its slate of programs, events and meeting room bookings through at least the end of March.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has shifted its public meetings, including the annual salmon setting meetings known as the North of Falcon process, to online or phone-based formats.
Information about additional events that have been canceled can be found on Page 6C.
Not all events in the region are being canceled or delayed. The Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of Reclamation and Bonneville Power Administration are moving ahead with the scheduled meeting from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Red Lion Hotel in Lewiston on a draft environmental impact statement on the Columbia River Hydropower System and its effects on salmon and steelhead. However, the agency nixed meetings in Seattle and Portland and will offer ways for people at all of the scheduled meetings to participate via telephone. Information about the telephone option is available at http://bit.ly/38PyFrI.
The Lewis Clark Trader Gun, Antique and Horn Show at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday will proceed as planned.
“Getting the coronavirus in Lewiston, Idaho — the chances of you getting struck by lightning and killed is more likely,” said Paul Snider, owner of Lewis Clark Trader. “This is all a panic deal going on. If we were over there on the other side of the Cascades in Washington, that is a different thing.”
