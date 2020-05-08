PULLMAN — More than 50,000 pounds of russet potatoes will be available for free Saturday in Pullman.
Residents can pick up the potatoes starting at 8 a.m. at Palouse Brand’s new warehouse location at 1120 SE Latah St., in Pullman. Palouse Brand has partnered with potato farmers in Reardon, Wash., for the event.
The potatoes are untreated, meaning they can be consumed or used as seed. Customers must bring their own containers for the potatoes and must remain in their vehicles.
According to a news release from Palouse Brand, Washington potato farmers are struggling to sell crops to their usual customers across the global food industry, resulting in many giving away their potatoes to the public or donating them to local food banks.