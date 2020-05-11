LIVING WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Testing positive for COVID-19 can be a frightening experience, especially if you’re 95 and living in a nursing home where others have died from an outbreak.
But Melba Ashburn, who resides at Life Care Center of Lewiston, is happy to report she’s “doing very well,” after finding out she had coronavirus, going through quarantine and surviving the deadly virus with no symptoms.
“It’s very scary to hear you’re positive,” Ashburn said by phone, “but it wasn’t as bad as I imagined.”
Ashburn said she was tested April 14 and found out three days later she was positive. After the diagnosis, she was moved to a different room, where she was isolated until May 1.
“They brought my bed, my chair, my keyboard that I like to play, and my computer, so I could be busy,” she said. “You’re in that room all by yourself, but I had a wonderful caregiver who helped me through it. She walked with me, fixed my hair and was so special to me.”
Sometimes, the pandemic and loss of lives brings her to tears, but Ashburn said she tries to remain positive and is especially grateful for the caring staff and Life Care Center Director Tiffany Goin.
“My sister died here two years ago,” Ashburn said, “and she loved Tiffany, too. She does so much for us.”
The feeling is mutual, Goin said. “I love Melba. She is very special to me.”
COVID-19 swept through the nursing home this spring, resulting in nine deaths of residents who tested positive, and another nine who were presumed positive, according to their physician-directed death certificates.
Life Care Center employees said they are heartbroken about the losses and remain dedicated to the 53 residents at the facility. The patients are like family, and it’s a close-knit community.
Since the initial outbreak, 19 people have tested negative and another 19 are considered fully recovered, Goin said. The last COVID-19 death was on May 4.
“Things are definitely looking up, and patients are recovering,” Goin said.
Ashburn considers herself lucky, because a large birthday party was held in her honor before the pandemic was declared and all gatherings came to an abrupt halt. More than 100 friends and family members celebrated with her at the Congregational-Presbyterian Church in February.
She is a lifelong Nez Perce County resident, who graduated from Culdesac High School and earned degrees from the University of Idaho.
Ashburn, who has published four books, taught in the Lewiston School District before retiring in 1989. She’s lived at Life Care Center for two years and previously resided at Wedgewood Terrace in Lewiston.
“While I was in quarantine, I received 25 cards and that was wonderful,” she said. “I’m just so happy to be back in my own room.”
