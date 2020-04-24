Idaho Gov. Brad Little said businesses could be back to “somewhat normal” operations by the end of June, so long as people continue to follow social distancing and other recommended health care guidelines.
During an hourlong news conference Thursday, Little outlined a phased approach to restarting Idaho’s economy and lifting restrictions on nonessential travel and businesses.
However, he also noted that progress from one stage to the next will depend on achieving a downward trend both in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported and in emergency room admissions for coronavirus patients.
“We’re giving people a road map (for reopening the economy), but we’re also trying to incentivize the best possible behavior for businesses and individuals,” Little said. “This economy won’t rebound if consumers don’t have confidence.”
Even after businesses reopen, he said, some level of social distancing will likely be needed for months to come.
“We’re not going to be back to normal until we have a vaccine,” Little said. “I just have to be straight with the people of Idaho about that. These best practices — which the people of Idaho have been incredible about — are going to be around for a long time.”
The governor outlined a four-phase approach to restarting the economy. Those phases, with tentative dates, include:
The current stay-at-home order, which was initially enacted March 25, will remain in place until April 30.
That order prohibits all public gatherings and nonessential travel, requires nonessential businesses to close (unless employees can work remotely) and directs nonessential workers to self-isolate at home.
The order was amended April 15 to allow some nonessential retail businesses to resume operations, if they can provide curbside pickup or delivery service. Most out-of-state visitors are required to self-isolate for 14 days.
Stage 1 — May 1-15
Most retail businesses and places of worship can reopen, although they must take steps to maintain proper social distancing and sanitation protocols. Day care facilities, summer camps and organized youth activities can reopen. Bars, restaurant dining rooms, hair salons, indoor gyms, movie theaters and other large public venues will remain closed. Visits to nursing homes and other senior living facilities are still prohibited.
Those most vulnerable to COVID-19, including the elderly and people with ongoing health issues, should continue to self-isolate. Businesses are encouraged to allow employees to work from home, if possible.
Stage 2 — May 16-29
Restaurant dining rooms can reopen, once their plans for maintaining distancing requirements and sanitation protocols are approved by the local public health district.
Indoor gyms and hair salons can also reopen, if they have similar plans in place.
Stage 3 — May 30-June 12
Nonessential travel can resume, and out-of-state visitors are no longer required to self-isolate. Public gatherings of as many as 50 people can resume.
Stage 4 — June 13-26
Bars and nightclubs can reopen “with diminished standing room occupancy.” Movie theaters and other large venues can also reopen under social distancing protocols. Visits to nursing homes and senior living facilities can also resume.
Unrestricted staffing at workplaces is now allowed, although businesses are encouraged to practice social distancing and provide protective equipment if needed.
The governor’s coronavirus task force, together with the Idaho Division of Public Health, will review the number of COVID-19 cases and emergency room admissions every two weeks, to make sure easing the restrictions doesn’t lead to a resurgence in the virus.
They’ll also be monitoring the availability of ventilators, intensive care beds and personal protective equipment, to make sure there’s adequate capacity to treat patients. Testing for at-risk health care workers will remain a priority.
“If we slip backward, those dates (for each stage) will move backward,” Little said. “We cannot and will not progress through these stages if people don’t continue to take measures to limit their exposure. That means staying at home as much as they can, keeping safe social distancing, wearing face masks in public and washing their hands.”
In addition to restarting the economy, Little said, this phased approach should allow public schools to reopen in the fall.
More details regarding the four stages can be found online, at rebound.idaho.gov. A second website, coronavirus.idaho.gov, has information on case numbers and hospitalization rates, so people can track the state’s recovery efforts.
