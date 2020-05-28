Little offers new guidance for gatherings and events

Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued new guidance Wednesday for safer gatherings and public events as the state progresses through his staged plan for reopening during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Developed by state and local health officials, the recommended measures vary for each stage of the plan. The general guidance for all stages includes physical distancing of at least 6 feet; wearing cloth face coverings in public spaces; staying home if sick; practicing good hand hygiene; covering coughs and sneezes; and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces and objects regularly.
The document cautions that “gatherings highly influence virus activity,” and that there is no vaccine against COVID-19, the dangerous illness caused by the coronavirus. It also said that event planners should take into account the lack of certainty about infection patterns and remain flexible.
“Until such time as a vaccine is available or there is sufficient population immunity to the virus, community mitigation and personal accountability measures must be taken,” it said. “It is recommended that all future plans for gatherings beyond the stages of the Rebound Idaho plan should be planned with cancellation or postponement contingencies.”
An introduction to the guidance noted that the state’s public health districts must continue to show progress toward containing the coronavirus before they can advance to the third and fourth stages. Idaho is currently in Stage 2 of the plan and is scheduled to advance to Stage 3 on Saturday if there are no “significant” increases in COVID-19 cases and other criteria are met.
“We understand that events must be planned well in advance and some event timelines extend beyond the current Stage 4 of the Rebound Idaho plan,” an introduction to the guidance said. “Idaho’s ability to advance from one stage to the next is dependent on gating criteria being met, which requires control of the spread of COVID-19.”
Stage 4 is scheduled to begin June 13. The document said examples of gatherings and events include weddings, graduations, large theater performances, rallies, car shows, reunions, races, holiday celebrations, rodeos and sports tournaments.
Event planners should also periodically check with local public health officials leading up to their events to understand the most current community risk for exposure to the coronavirus, host events outdoors if possible, maintain the 6-foot social distancing for employees as well as attendees, provide adequate sanitation and personal hygiene, ensure frequent disinfection of the facility and all high-touch surfaces, identify whether masks and gloves will be required, and provide services and event activities while limiting close interactions with attendees.
The guidance recommended that events be canceled if they will draw attendees from communities, states or countries currently experiencing substantial community spread of the virus, or if attendees will primarily come from high-risk populations like those over age 65 or with underlying health problems.
Under the current Stage 2 guidance, gatherings of 10 or fewer people are allowed as long as social distancing can be maintained, although it did recommend that technology like video conferencing be used if possible to keep attendees from physically being in the same place. Stage 3 increases the number of people allowed to between 10 and 50, while Stage 4 (set to expire June 26) allows for groups larger than 50.
The full document may be found at rebound.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/guidance-mass-gatherings.pdf.
In Washington, in-person gatherings with people outside residents’ immediate households are still prohibited for social, spiritual and recreational purposes with the exception of drive-in spiritual services. Physical distancing of at least 6 feet is required when outside the home and use of a cloth face covering is strongly recommended.
The guidance applies to both private and public gatherings, including everything from sleepovers for children to weddings. All of these types of events must be postponed for public health and safety, according to the state’s COVID-19 website.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported no new cases in the counties it covers, which include Nez Perce, Latah, Lewis, Clearwater and Idaho. The Nez Perce Tribe also reported no new cases. In Washington, Asotin, Whitman and Garfield counties reported no new positive cases of COVID-19.
