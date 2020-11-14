Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Morning high of 52F with temps falling to near 40. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.