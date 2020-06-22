The group working to restore the Liberty Theater paused its capital campaign until 2021 because of COVID-19.
The Liberty Theater Preservation Alliance has been slowly working toward creating a community space from the defunct property along Main Street in downtown Lewiston. Jan Johnson, the alliance’s spokeswoman, said the group has raised more than $380,000 since it started the campaign earlier this year.
“We realize that due to the pandemic and the resulting recession, nonprofits that support those most impacted by COVID-19 have urgent needs,” Johnson said.
Plans to restart the campaign depend on the coronavirus and its effect on Lewiston.
“We hope that will be early 2021, but, like this virus, that is hard to predict,” Johnson said.
Among the progress that’s been made, the group received light fixtures from a theater in Ohio that opened at the same time, which will be used in the auditorium restoration.
After receiving feedback from focus groups aimed at finding what the community wanted out of the space, Johnson said preservation alliance members have a clearer picture of what is to come for the theater.
“When we are once again able to safely gather together, a venue like Liberty for movies, meetings, music and parties will be extremely valuable,” she said. “It can be a confluence point for a reinvigorated community.”
The preliminary architectural design work was completed by Lewiston architect Tim Lynch.
“His overall goal was to ensure the building’s art deco history,” Johnson said. “Those characteristics remain intact while modernizing it into a facility that can be utilized by the Lewiston and Clarkston communities and surrounding areas for generations to come.”