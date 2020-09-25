A positive coronavirus test result hit closer to home Thursday, and it comes at a time when the virus seems to be surging in the area.
Lewiston High School athletic director Corey Williams confirmed to the Tribune a player on the freshman football team did come down with COVID-19, and the entire Bengals ninth-grade group will have to be quarantined for at least one week.
The school district said Wednesday it canceled its game scheduled for Thursday at Bengal Field against Sandpoint, and at least one more game could be in jeopardy because of the decision. Williams stressed the game against the Bulldogs was canceled because the district wanted to be cautious.
“You never want to have this conversation, we understand how important football and athletics are and their extracurricular activities, but we’re faced with different times and challenges and it’s a learning experience for all,” said Williams, who noted he spoke with the freshman team before informing parents of the decision to cancel the game against Sandpoint. “With the guidance of our district, the guidance from public health, we’re going to do the best job that we can of making sure that all involved are safe and that we follow all protocols and procedures so that we ensure that that happens. That we are going to be able to continue to go to school and be able to compete.”
Also, a family member of the player tested positive for the coronavirus. The names of the player and the family member who tested positive are being withheld because of privacy laws.
The varsity game scheduled for 7 p.m. today at Bengal Field against Sandpoint, as well as the junior varsity game scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Sandpoint, are not affected by this decision and will be played, Williams said.
It is the third known coronavirus case among high school athletes or coaches in the area, and the second confirmed case in the past five days.
On Sept. 11, it was revealed a Grangeville football player tested positive for COVID-19. Grangeville played its first game since the result on Sept. 18, falling 30-0 at McCall-Donnelly.
Then on Saturday, the Genesee Joint School District announced a coach on the football staff came down with the coronavirus, forcing the postponement of that night’s Whitepine League Division I home game against Clearwater Valley, which had been moved from Sept. 18 because of air quality issues. The Bulldogs were scheduled to play league foe Lapwai today, but that game also was postponed because of the test result. Genesee players currently are in the middle of a two-week quarantine that is scheduled to expire next Thursday. That would enable the Bulldogs to play their next regularly scheduled game, set for 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at home against Whitepine League Division I opponent Troy.
The entire Lewiston freshman football team will be in quarantine until Oct. 2. Williams said they can return to school and activities if through public health contract tracing they are deemed no longer at risk or a risk to others. If families choose to get players tested and there is proof of a negative result and they also are asymptomatic, they also can return to school and activities. All of these are in accordance with Idaho High School Activities Association and the National Federation of High Schools medical protocols.
The fate of Lewiston’s next freshman football game, Oct. 2 against Moscow at the Kibbie Dome, is undecided at this point.
Williams said the school was made aware of the family member’s positive result Wednesday and also found out the player was ill and showing probable signs and symptoms.
There has been no contact between Lewiston’s three football teams. The varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams each have been practicing in their own pods since participation began Aug. 10. The varsity and junior varsity practices take place at the soccer fields next to Church Field. The freshman team takes an activity bus to practice at Jenifer Middle School, and they have locker room facilities at Bengal Field if needed. Williams stressed that none of the three teams make any sort of locker room contact with each other.
“We’re doing everything that we possibly can, whether it be coaches, teachers, administration, school district, to keep their kids in school, safe and competing with the information we have,” Williams said. “These are uncharted waters. We learned something new every day. I’m proud of our coaches, our teachers, our administrators for their efforts in keeping kids active.”
In Idaho, there are 39,234 reported cases of the coronavirus, including 491 new probable and confirmed cases (an almost 150 percent jump in five days) with 457 confirmed deaths, according to the state’s website at 4 p.m. Pacific on Thursday. In Nez Perce County, there have been 430 new probable and confirmed positive tests of COVID-19, with 23 deaths, ranking it fifth in the state. The trend in Nez Perce County has been moving upward since Sept. 17, when the incidence rate per 100,000 people was at its lowest since the middle of August. On Sept. 9, the rate was at 7.4. As of Thursday, it doubled to 14.8.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website has reported 6,916,292 confirmed cases in the United States, including 41,310 new cases, with a total of 201,411 deaths (these numbers typically lag a day behind). According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine website, the number of cases in the U.S. climbed to 6,978,851, with a total of 202,818 deaths, as of midnight Pacific today.
