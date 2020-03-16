If there’s no school, there’s no sports.
In other words, Lewiston High athletic teams will close up shop for at least two weeks after the school district’s announcement Sunday that Lewiston schools are closing because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak (see Page 1A).
The shutdown applies to practices and other team activities as well as competitions.
In terms of classes and sports alike, the situation will be reassessed March 29, which normally would have been the first day of school after a weeklong spring break.
Lapwai also closed schools Sunday, using the term “indefinite” for its closure.
Lewiston High athletic director Corey Williams said Sunday night that sports teams would prefer, if it’s possible and safe, to resume after two weeks rather than give up on their seasons.
“We want to make sure it’s safe, and hopefully we gather more information, more data, so we can make those decisions,” he said. “But obviously everybody wants to play. Our coaches want to play. Our kids have worked hard. We want to be active. But we can’t let that eagerness to be active outweigh making sure we’re doing right by everybody and making good decisions.”
With much of the sports world shutting down in recent days, high-school sports in certain states have continued to play. The Bengals went ahead with their Lewiston Invitational track meet Saturday, though coaches and athletes seemed to understand the rest of their season was in question.
“We’re dealing with a lot of unknowns,” Williams said. “It’s the first time for everybody when it comes to this kind of situation. Information is the key.”