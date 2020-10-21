The Lewiston School District implemented a temporary mask requirement at its middle schools this week because officials were concerned about the possible spread of COVID-19.
During a special school board meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Bob Donaldson said the decision was also made because the public health department said contact tracing would be difficult after students tested positive at both schools.
“That made us a little nervous because (the students) could have been in all different situations, so that’s when we took the action to add some additional assurances at least in the short term. … The students (who tested positive) at Sacajawea and Jenifer were not wearing face coverings very reliantly or frequently for whatever reason,” said Donaldson.
The district has had 22 cases of COVID-19 since school doors opened in the green phase, which allows for in-person education for all of its students. Ten of the 15 cases that are still active are at the middle schools, Donaldson said. They include two students, who are siblings, and seven staff members at Jenifer Middle School and one student at Sacajawea Middle School. All of the individuals are currently isolated at home and there have been no hospitalizations.
Donaldson said the spread that did occur happened in an isolated educational setting.
“With maintaining (privacy laws), the best way I can describe it is there was one student that required the support of a number of people based upon their educational requirements (in one space),” Donaldson said.
The temporary mask requirement at the middle schools, which was announced Sunday, will run through at least the end of the week.
During the meeting, school board member Charlette Kremer said she’d like to see a mask mandate districtwide because science-based evidence shows that’s the best way to keep both students and staff members safe.
“I’m not seeing why we want to wait until it spreads to put in a mask mandate for the schools,” Kremer said. “I’d rather be proactive and require masks now.”
Kremer said wearing masks protects other people, so if everyone was required to have them on all day, schools could stay open in the green phase.
School board president Brad Rice said he believes the district is doing well as a whole. He was against requiring masks districtwide, which he called a “draconian measure,” and said public health officials have not yet recommended that step.
“When I see 15 active cases among 5,400 students and staff, that to me is not very much to get terribly concerned with,” Rice said. “I’m not suggesting we won’t get more cases, and won’t grow, but the idea is not about eliminating the virus. It’s about protecting the hospital from being overrun with cases. ... We’re doing our part to help slow the spread.”
Rice stated the virus does not heavily affect younger people. He said the flu is more risky for children than COVID-19 and said enforcing a mask mandate would also be difficult.
JoAnne Greear, the principal of Jenifer Middle School, said the temporary mask requirement has been received well by most of the kids. Over the last two days, Greear said only about 10 students have struggled with the change.
“The consistency (of requiring masks) from classroom to classroom and having every teacher on the same page has made a huge difference,” Greear said. “It’s made it much easier.”
Prior to the mask requirement, staff at the middle schools sometimes found themselves in challenging situations when they asked students to wear masks within the schools.
Outside of the middle school, the district currently requires students to wear masks when students are entering or exiting a school, in common areas, and during transition times. Face coverings are not required, but strongly recommended, in instructional settings when physical distancing is not possible.
Principals at the elementary school level told the board that compliance with wearing masks has been high at their schools. Principal Tim Sperber said only seven out of 277 students at Whitman Elementary School don’t wear masks on a consistent basis.
At the high school, administrators said about 80 percent of students wear masks throughout the day.
“I know when I walk into different classrooms, it varies depending on the teacher and the students in the classroom,” said assistant principal Jolyn Hobson. “I can walk in and see 50-50 and then see 19 out of 21 students wearing masks (in a different classroom.)”
The high school has not required masks in all settings throughout the school because contract tracing up to this point has been fairly easy, Donaldson said, since the students who have tested positive at LHS have all up to this point worn masks throughout the day.
At its next meeting, the Lewiston School Board plans to incorporate language into its policy that will authorize Donaldson to take quick action to close down schools or mandate masks for short periods of time without conferring with board members.
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.