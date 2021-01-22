Two Lewiston city councilors expressed support Thursday for extending a citywide mask mandate after hearing public health data that correlated a decline in COVID-19 cases with the enactment of the mandate in November.
Councilors requested an update from Public Health – Idaho North Central District Director Carol Moehrle ahead of their consideration of extending the mandate at Monday night’s regular meeting. It will expire at the end of the day Monday if they don’t act.
Councilor Bob Blakey said Moehrle’s information may not prove that masking and other public health measures are helping to stem the spread of the coronavirus, but it definitely supports that conclusion.
“I think this presentation shows that masking, hand-washing, social distancing and the education programs being put on by various organizations are working,” Blakey said. “I don’t think it’s time that we turn our back and run away from it, though.”
Councilor John Bradbury also expressed support for extending the mandate, and took it a step further by suggesting that the city should remove the medical exemption from the emergency order because it allows less restrictive face shields as an alternative to masks. The order doesn’t require people to prove they have a medical exemption, and Bradbury said people are using that as an excuse to not wear a mask.
Other councilors didn’t express an opinion on extending the mandate at Thursday’s special meeting. It passed by one vote Nov. 19, with Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Schroeder, Blakey, Bradbury and Kevin Kelly voting in favor. Mayor Mike Collins, Cari Miller and John Pernsteiner voted against the order.
In her presentation, Moehrle shared Public Health data tracking positive COVID-19 tests in the district. Cases began rising rapidly in October and peaked in late November, then began a gradual decline, even through Christmas and the New Year.
“So the outbreak is slowing in our five counties,” she said. “So we are feeling good, and we dodged some major outbreaks even though we had holiday gatherings and other activities.”
Moehrle chalked up the trend to a combination of preventative measures that include face coverings, social distancing, public education, restrictions on the size of gatherings and limitations on crowds at sporting events.
She also provided information on vaccination efforts in the North Central District, which are ongoing but hampered by limited supplies. The entire district only gets between 600 and 900 doses each week, and has been distributing them to its health care partners to be administered according to state priorities. Moehrle addressed the council remotely from a mass vaccination event in Latah County that focused on inoculating essential workers and school district personnel. She said such events are important, but typically take up the entire vaccine supply for a given week.
She said the district is planning a similar mass vaccination event for Nez Perce County in early February that will focus on the same priority groups. She also acknowledged the frustration that many Idaho senior citizens are feeling from not being in the highest priority group, while they would be if they lived in Washington.
“It’s not perfect, let me tell you,” Moehrle said, noting that her office is fielding hundreds of calls per day from seniors who want the vaccine. But staff can only take down their contact information for when they can get it. “We have a thousand senior citizens on our list.”
Moehrle also told councilors that the districtwide hospitalization rate from COVID-19 is down to about eight patients per week from its previous high of about 14 or 15 per week. All hospitals in the district have sufficient capacity at the moment, she added.
Councilors also heard a presentation from Wastewater Systems Manager Brian Ellison about new and improved testing of the city’s sewage for the presence of COVID-19. An initial attempt to test wastewater wasn’t successful because of dilution from the system’s large industrial customers like Vista Outdoor. But Ellison said that since then, the city has found another testing company that has been able to provide results.
Ellison’s data showed a pattern similar to the one presented by Moehrle, with virus concentrations peaking in late November, and declining slowly since. The numbers didn’t initially line up with public health’s information, but Ellison said that when he multiplied the test results by a factor of 10, there was a clear correlation.
That suggested that for every person who tested positive for COVID-19, there were actually 10 people who were infected that went untested or otherwise undetected, he said.
