Lewiston Little League cancels summer season

And then there was only one.
After exhaustive efforts to try to conduct a season as safely as possible under Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s reopening plan, Lewiston Little League decided late Monday to cancel its summer season, which was set to begin today with practices.
“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of our (summer season),” first-year Lewiston Little League president Autumn Cann said in a statement emailed to the parents. “This decision was not made lightly, our Board is dedicated to keeping our players, volunteers and families safe.”
The decision comes almost a week after the Lewis Clark Babe Ruth organization decided to cancel its season, 10 days after Little League International announced it decided it would not conduct its World Series and regional qualifying events, and it now is added to a growing list of events that have been either put on hold or outright canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Regionally, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association canceled its entire high school spring sports season April 6. On April 7, the national American Legion organization canceled its regional and World Series events. Two days later, the American Legion in Washington decided to not conduct its summer season. The Idaho High School Activities Association followed April 17 with the cancellation of all spring sports. As of now, the website for Oregon’s American Legion baseball program says the season is in a holding pattern, with the campaign not being allowed to start until at least July 1.
The Idaho American Legion baseball group said Wednesday it will move forward with a season. It is the only baseball organization remaining that is moving full-steam ahead with plans as of now. However, the Lewis-Clark American Legion Executive Board tabled a decision on whether it would play a season so it could do more research on the parameters the state set out in its reopening order earlier this month. Its next meeting takes place May 20, and that group’s president, Patti Meshinshek, told the Tribune on Wednesday that it will have a decision on whether its teams — which include the Twins, the Cubs and the Bucs — will play this summer by the end of the month.
In Idaho, there are 2,260 reported cases of the coronavirus, with 70 confirmed deaths, according to state’s website at 4 p.m. Pacific on Monday. In Nez Perce County, there have been 69 confirmed positive tests of COVID-19, with 19 deaths, the second-most in the most in the state.
In the United States, the Center for Disease Control’s website has reported 1,324,488 confirmed cases, with a total of 79,756 deaths (these numbers typically lag a day behind). According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine website, the number of cases in the U.S. climbed to 1,347,881, with a total of 80,82 deaths, as of 9:30 p.m. Pacific on Monday.
Attempts to reach Cann by phone on Monday by the Tribune were unsuccessful.
The international cancellation of Little League regional and world tournaments April 30 impacted a total of seven World Series events, including the annual Little League Baseball tournament conducted each summer in South Williamsport, Pa., the Little League Softball tournament in Greenville, N.C., as well as the Junior League Softball event that was set to be held this year in Kirkland, Wash.
It also affected the 82 regional qualifying tournaments that encompass the seven divisions. This year’s Northwest Region event was set for Aug. 9-15, in San Bernadino, Calif.
The organization also canceled the 2020 MLB Little League Classic game set for Aug. 23 between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles.
The group also was set to conduct the 75th Little League World Series next year, but that event will take place in 2022.
Cann had said in an April 7 interview with the Tribune that she hoped the season still would be conducted and that the group was going to try to find every way possible and exhaust every avenue it could in order to make sure there would be a season, but it would be conducted in the safest possible manner.
Unfortunately, it became too much.
“After reviewing all aspects of the requirements, including implementation, volunteer support and access to supplies, the effort has proven more challenging than expected,” Cann said in her recent letter to parents.
Cann said there are some possible alternatives the league is looking at, such as “Sandlot Days,” where kids can sign up to play with no fees, and possibly a schedule in the fall.
In the email to parents, Cann also said refunds will be issued to all registered players starting May 18, but it might take a bit of time to get those refunds issued. The organization said it will inform parents as to when those refunds will be issued by email.
