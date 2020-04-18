Lewiston High School’s 2020 graduating class has had a senior year unlike any group that came before it, and its graduation ceremony will also be unique.
Seniors from LHS and Tammany High School will take part in a graduation parade at 3 p.m. May 30, the school district announced Friday.
The parade route will start at Lewis-Clark State College, go past the current Lewiston High School and conclude at the new high school, which is being constructed in the Orchards. Diplomas will be awarded at the new building and graduates will have their pictures taken, according to a district news release. The event will be broadcast live.
Earlier this week, the Lewiston School Board conformed to the Idaho State Board of Education’s extension of its soft closure through the end of the school year. Lewiston students haven’t attended in-person classes since March 13, but teachers are providing instruction remotely.
Those with questions about the graduation parade are asked to call the superintendent’s office at (208) 748-3043.