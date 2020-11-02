Lewiston grant program aims to help small businesses

After getting off to a bit of a slow start, Lewiston’s $150,000 grant program to help small businesses and nonprofits defray some of their COVID-19-related expenses is picking up momentum.
Vikky Ross, owner of Idaho Memories Gift and Souvenir Shop in downtown Lewiston, said she applied for about $14,000 through the program to help diversify her inventory to appeal to locals and not just the tourists who have largely vanished because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Every little bit helps,” said Ross, who lives in Moscow. “I haven’t been eligible for a lot of things, so if this actually works, it is going to be a real boost to my business and put really solid ground back underneath it.”
Ross opened the shop in April of 2019. But by February she noticed a sharp drop in foot traffic because of growing concerns about the pandemic, leading her to close her doors even before the statewide shutdown of nonessential businesses hit later in the spring.
City grant writer Jacqui Gilbert reported to the city council early last week that there had only been three applications and one approval. But later in the week Gilbert said there were a dozen applicants or people interested in applying.
The funding for the program comes from part of the city’s share of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. But Gilbert said the red tape that can come with such funding hasn’t been an impediment so far.
“As with any federal money, there’s always paperwork that needs to be filled out,” she said, noting that the documentation required can still be daunting. “Obviously, we have to make sure they understand what it’s all about.”
Many of the potential applicants have already received CARES Act funding directly, like help buying personal protective equipment or covering payroll expenses. Part of Gilbert’s job is to work with the applicants to make sure they aren’t duplicating any of that assistance in the new requests for reimbursement.
“Once we go through those checkpoints and it’s all straight, we go through the steps and processes and what the requirements are,” she said.
The maximum grant amount available is $15,000, and there is a 500-employee cap on applicant size. There are five categories of coronavirus-related expenses available for reimbursement, including personal protective equipment, rent, utilities, inventory and equipment.
Many applicants can qualify under those categories because, like Ross, they lost revenue during the statewide shutdown during the early months of the pandemic. They also incurred additional expenses for items such as plexiglass shields and touchless payment systems once they reopened.
“Most businesses and nonprofits have been affected by the closure, and then implementing social distancing issues,” Gilbert said.
The State of Idaho Controller’s Office is administering the funding and deciding what qualifies for reimbursement. Gilbert said she has been pushing for certain things to qualify, but hasn’t always met with success. For example, she asked if portable patio heaters could be purchased with the grant funding since they could allow businesses like coffee shops and restaurants to expand their outdoor seating. But the controller’s office said no, since they can still operate without those amenities.
“I thought that would be a valid expense, but I was told that was not COVID-related,” she said, adding that applicants can still have other expenses reimbursed to free up money to buy items like heaters.
Those who would like to inquire about the grant program may find more information and application forms at cityoflewiston.org/642/Small-Business-Relief-Fund-Grant-Program, by emailing sbgrant@cityoflewiston.org or calling (208) 298-3913.
