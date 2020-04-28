Lewiston fine-tuning plans for ‘Parade of Graduates’

The coronavirus pandemic has stripped seniors in the Lewiston School District from their opportunity to take part in a traditional graduation ceremony, but administrators have been working hard to give the soon-to-be graduates a unique opportunity of their own.
During Monday’s Lewiston School Board meeting, Kevin Driskill, the principal at Lewiston High School, unveiled more details about the “Parade of Graduates” that will take place at 3 p.m. May 30 to honor the seniors at Lewiston and Tammany high schools.
The parade will start at Lewis-Clark State College and the Class of 2020 will drive through the campus of the current high school, as they make their way to the new high school currently under construction in the Lewiston Orchards.
“I think it’s a big deal,” Driskill said. “We’ll be retiring the old school and bringing in the new school.”
Each vehicle will be equipped with a placard naming the student.
There will be a limit of one student per vehicle, and their family will also be able to ride along.
Once students arrive at the new high school, their names will be announced over the radio. They’ll be able to exit their vehicles, receive their diplomas, and get their photo taken, although that site will likely be closed to the public to abide by social distancing requirements put in place to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Speeches from the valedictorians and salutatorians will also be broadcasted.
“I really think our kids will take this seriously because they have had so many things taken away from them already,” Driskill said.
The effort wouldn’t be possible without the collaboration of city officials, first responders who will help with the flow of the parade, and LCSC for allowing the staging area, Driskill said.
Law enforcement will also help the parade cross six major intersections to ensure the flow of graduates is not disrupted during what is estimated to be a 1½-hour-long parade.
Driskill said the kids he’s talked to are excited for the parade, which will likely be the last of its kind.
School board members offered praise for the innovative approach to graduation.
In other news:
- The school board accepted the resignation of school board member Alexis Morgan, who will be relocating to Boise.
- The school board received an update on the construction of the new Lewiston High School and the district’s A. Neil DeAtley Career Technical Education Center, which will both open for the 2020-21 school year. According to Bryce Parker, the project manager, everything remains on schedule and on budget.
- Secondary principals provided an update on the organizational structure for next year’s sixth-through-eighth-grade middle schools and the new high school, which will for the first time serve ninth-through-12th-grade students.
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.