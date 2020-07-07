Lewiston City Manager Alan Nygaard may follow in the footsteps of officials from other Idaho cities and mandate face masks in certain situations to help stem the rising number of local COVID-19 infections.
“We’ve all seen the numbers in terms of COVID across the country, and we’re also seeing an increase in the number of cases in Nez Perce County,” Nygaard told the city council at its Monday work session about a draft face mask order. “I’ve heard from a number of people who think it’s a bad idea. But I’ve also heard from an equal number of people who think it’s past time that we’ve done something in terms of what McCall and Moscow have done, and the state of Washington.”
Hailey, Ketchum, Driggs and Boise are other Idaho cities that have enacted mask mandates.
The city council appointed Nygaard as the city’s director of civil defense at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, giving him sweeping powers to issue orders in the interest of public health and safety. He said he has been working with officials from Public Health – Idaho North Central District and the Nez Perce County Office of Emergency Management to draft the order mandating masks in certain public places where social distancing isn’t possible or practical.
Some members of the council requested the proposed order be placed on their next regular meeting agenda for Monday night. But Nygaard doesn’t have to wait until then, and could issue the order at any time. Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Schroeder said she would back that move.
“I’m very much in support of masks,” Schroeder said. “I think they do what they’re supposed to do, to protect. I’m also in support of not waiting a week if you feel that it’s necessary, with the cooperation of the other entities, to go ahead and make that decision. You are in command of that.”
City Councilor Cari Miller said she would support the order as long as the county emergency management office and Public Health are also on board.
“In my opinion, if the three entities are aligned in that it’s in the best interest of the community to wear masks, then I would support that decision if it’s a collaborative decision,” Miller said, noting she would also support an earlier mask mandate. “Next week is seven days away, and a lot can happen in that time.”
Councilors could take a vote Monday to affirm the order if Nygaard issues it. And if there are objections, a majority could vote to override the order under the limits the council placed on his emergency powers. Nygaard noted that if Public Health officials push him to issue the order based on the infection statistics they compile daily, he will follow their recommendation.
In other business:
Nygaard and city Administrative Services Director Dan Marsh briefed the council on Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s proposal to use $200 million in federal coronavirus funding for property tax relief, raising several questions about whether the city should take the support if it becomes available.
The city, Nez Perce County officials and local governments around the state have until July 17 to notify Little’s office of their intent to apply for the funding. Under the proposal, cities could use the funding to pay for coronavirus-related salaries and benefits for local public health and public safety employees, including law enforcement, firefighters and emergency management personnel, as long as they reduce their 2021 property tax levies by an equal amount.
But government entities across the state are grappling with questions about whether that is a legal use of the funding, how it will affect their future taxing ability and how to properly count the hours the employees devote to coronavirus response, Marsh said. They are also wondering whether they or the state will be on the hook for repaying the funding if the federal government decides using it for property tax relief breaks any rules.
Nez Perce County commissioners asked similar questions at their weekly meeting with Prosecutor Justin Coleman earlier Monday.
Marsh also noted the number of hours the city could add up for reimbursement would probably be far too low to have a positive budget effect, while giving up the maximum 3 percent property tax increase would cost the city about $660,000.
As he has in the past, City Councilor John Bradbury forcefully objected to going into closed executive session after Monday’s meeting without knowing the topics to be discussed. Bradbury said if the topics aren’t made public, there is no way he can make an informed decision on whether an executive session is appropriate.
But City Attorney Jana Gomez said under Idaho’s open meetings law, the city only has to publicize the code section it is citing for the executive session. Monday’s meeting cited two sections of that code, one “To consider the evaluation, dismissal or disciplining of, or to hear complaints or charges brought against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent, or public school student,” and “To consider records that are exempt from disclosure as provided in (Idaho code).”