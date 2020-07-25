The Lewiston City Council is reverting to an online-only meeting format Monday after a crush of testimony last week over a face mask advisory made social distancing difficult. The city will still offer a physical location for people to make public comments, however.
City councilors will revisit a face mask advisory at the 6 p.m. meeting, an agenda item that is likely to again provoke a strong public reaction. To help maintain social distancing, city councilors and staff members will attend the meeting via Zoom, and the public may view through the regular livestreams available on the city Facebook page or at www.cityoflewiston.org.
The city is encouraging people to submit public comments in advance to City Clerk Kari Ravencroft at kravencroft@cityoflewiston.org. But the city is accommodating those who can’t or don’t want to submit comments by opening the second-floor meeting room at the City Library at 411 D St. to the public.
“We continue to get a lot of input from the community after the last meeting,” City Manager Alan Nygaard said. “And we heard from people who are afraid to go to the meetings because it’s hard to socially distance.”
Those wishing to comment will wait outside of the library and be escorted in a few at a time so social distancing can be maintained, he said. City councilors will be able to hear and respond to the comments. Still, he said it would be helpful for people to submit their comments in advance to help mitigate any crowding.
The city initially said the location for in-person comments would be the back conference room at City Hall. But city staff realized later in the week that the public notice for an unrelated public hearing on establishing a business improvement district in downtown Lewiston indicated that the meeting would be held in the library, so they changed the location to comply with public meeting notice regulations.
