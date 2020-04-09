Teachers can earn professional development credit as they deliver remote and online instruction to their K-12 students, thanks to a new workshop offered at Lewis-Clark State College.
On Monday, the Idaho State Board of Education extended its soft closure order of schools through the remainder of the school year because of COVID-19 concerns, although school districts have the option to reopen before then if they meet certain criteria that have yet to be determined. The move restricts in-person classes in Idaho, but requires districts to continue providing education and essential services, like meals.
“Teachers were having to do a lot of training and retooling, and I thought it would be great to make it easy for the districts and teachers to get some professional development credit for it,” said Mark Haynal, chairman of LCSC’s teacher education division, in a news release.
So far, the Cottonwood, Potlatch, Nezperce and Genesee school districts have chosen to participate. The credits the teachers earn can be used to renew their teaching certifications.
Teachers can complete the work at their own pace during a five-week period.
“The workshop will help teachers identify and use online resources and services to design and deliver their remote and online instruction, research and implement ways to effectively deliver the online curriculum that has been taught in the classroom, and then to evaluate the effectiveness of online and remote instruction strategies,” stated the release.
LCSC has lowered its fee from $50 per credit to $25 per credit for the workshop.
More information is available from Haynal at mthaynal@lcsc.edu or at (208) 792-2237.
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.