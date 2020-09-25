Health officials in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with the highest numbers coming from counties with public universities.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 45 new cases. Of those, 31 were attributed to Latah County and include 29 people between the ages of 18 and 29.
Whitman County reported 28 new cases Thursday. Of those, 11 of the cases involved people 19 or younger and 17 of the cases involved people between the ages of 20 and 39.
Pullman, home to Washington State University, has previously been identified as a hot spot for the viral illness. Classes at the university are being held online this semester. Nonetheless, many students have opted to live in Pullman. Police in recent weeks have made an effort to enforce COVID-19 restrictions and crack down on parties.
Whitman County has a high risk for spread of the illness, according to the Whitman County Public Health website.
The University of Idaho has not previously been identified as a hot spot for the illness. UI spokeswoman Jodi Walker was unable to say if any of Thursday’s tests involved UI students or staff. The university is releasing COVID-19 data on Mondays. Last week, 25 out of 531 COVID-19 tests conducted by the school returned as positive.
The other Latah County cases involved a man in his 30s and a woman in her 60s.
Nez Perce County had 11 new cases Thursday, and Idaho County had three new cases. The Nez Perce County cases involved a girl younger than 5; a boy between 13 and 17; two women and three men between 18 and 29; one man in his 30s; a woman in her 40s; a woman in her 50s; and a man in his 80s.
The Idaho County cases involve a girl between 5 and 12, a man in his 30s and a man in his 60s.
Asotin County announced four new cases, including two males younger than 19, one man in his 20s and one woman in her 70s. The county also reported a new hospitalization because of the illness. There now are four people from Asotin County hospitalized for COVID-19.
