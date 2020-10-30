The public health alert level in Latah and Nez Perce counties was raised from green to yellow Thursday, in response to a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.
The action was taken by the Public Health – Idaho North Central District Board of Health during its regular monthly meeting. It mirrors a similar decision by Idaho Gov. Brad Little earlier this week to move the state back to Stage 3 of its four-phase reopening plan.
The Board of Health includes elected officials from each of the five counties in Region 2, as well as local medical professionals.
During Thursday’s meeting, Public Health Nurse Mike Larson noted that the district has seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the past month.
“Our first case was on March 24,” Larson said. “We hit 1,000 cases on Sept. 23, almost exactly six months later. But our 2,000th case occurred on Oct. 20. So we went from 1,000 to 2,000 cases in less than 30 days. That gives a pretty good idea of what’s going on right now.”
The increase is basically affecting every demographic group, he said. “It involves schools, it involves colleges and universities, it involves the tribe and all the counties.”
The district reported 56 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total to 2,466. Of those, 19 were in Latah County and 29 were in Nez Perce County. Idaho, Lewis and Clearwater counties reported four, three and one new case, respectively.
Raising the alert level from green to yellow doesn’t impose any additional mandates on businesses. It primarily serves to let the public know cases are trending in the wrong direction.
“The intent isn’t to scare anyone,” said board member Connie Osborn, a registered nurse and chief quality officer at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. “The intent is to give them information. ... Going to yellow just gives them a visual sign that the numbers are increasing.”
Region 2’s yellow alert level essentially mirrors the state’s Stage 3 recommendations: Social gatherings should be limited to no more than 50 people; vulnerable adults are also encouraged to take extra precautions, as are long-term care facilities, nursing homes and other congregate settings.
The health board also supports local face mask mandates, but does not mandate any actions itself.
“We recommend, we advise, we do not mandate. When we wrote this (alert level strategy plan), we left it very open,” said Latah County Commissioner Dave McGraw, who is the chairman of the health board.
McGraw questioned whether a blanket approach was appropriate for the entire district. Nevertheless, given the increasing number of COVID-19 cases locally, as well as the strained hospital capacity other areas are seeing, he supported moving Latah and Nez Perce counties to the higher alert level.
Nez Perce County Commissioner Doug Zenner strongly supported the move as well, particularly because courthouse employees and first responders are now contracting the virus.
“We’re having a struggle in our courthouse because of the cases,” he said. “We’re really getting hammered. And I can tell you emphatically, we have first responders (getting sick). It’s affecting our response times to get people transported. So I think Nez Perce County needs to go to yellow; green isn’t working for my county.”
When contacted after the health board meeting, Lewiston Fire Chief Travis Myklebust said a number of his first responders have tested positive for COVID-19 in just the past week.
“And they’re sick,” he said. “They’ve been sick for over a week now. That’s the thing that really bothers me.”
Nevertheless, he disagreed with Zenner’s characterization that response times are being negatively affected. As far as Lewiston fire and ambulance goes, he said, “it hasn’t impacted our staffing levels or response times.”
“We have very good contingency plans,” Myklebust said. “Even though we have people out sick, we’ve been able to maintain staffing levels (through overtime and other means). ... I try to be about seven steps ahead in our planning, and right now we aren’t out past the first step. There are about seven more steps before this would affect our service levels.”
Myklebust said it’s unclear whether the first responders who contracted the virus were exposed on the job or out in the community. Some contracted it at the same time, which suggests on-the-job exposure, but others probably got it while they were home.
“I’m not sure we’ll ever know,” he said. “We’re fully geared up (with protective equipment) when we go out on calls, so most likely it was in everyday life. But we’re averaging at least two (COVID) positive patient transports a day now, which increases the exposure.”
The average number of COVID-19 patients being treated in Region 2 hospitals increased to 5.7 per day last week, up from 1.4 per day at the beginning of the month.
Nevertheless, the district currently isn’t seeing the strained capacity that hospitals elsewhere in the state have reported. Consequently, the health board members representing Idaho, Clearwater and Lewis counties were reluctant to raise the alert level in their jurisdictions.
“I just don’t see the coronavirus as being that deadly,” said Idaho County Commissioner Mark Frei. “Given all the other effects on society — the removal of people’s rights, locking people up, the depression, the suicide, all the untold casualties of this thing — I don’t think we need to move to (a higher alert level). I don’t think we need to be a nanny state and try to take care of everyone.”
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Region 2 on Thursday. However, there were two additional deaths in Whitman County, bringing the total there to 16 — all of which have occurred since Oct. 6.
Idaho as a whole reported 961 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 more deaths Thursday, compared to 814 cases and six deaths in Washington. That brings the total caseload in each state to 62,746 and 105,557, respectively.
More than 8.8 million COVID-19 cases have been reported in the United States since the pandemic began, along with more than 227,000 deaths.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Idaho’s current infection rate of 50 cases per 100,000 population ranks sixth-highest in the nation. In Washington, where a statewide mask mandate and other stringent measures have been implemented, the infection rate is 9.2 per 100,000; only four other states have a lower per capita rate.
The Boys and Girls Club of the Lewis Clark Valley raised its alert level for athletic events from green to yellow Thursday, to comply with Little’s Stage 3 order.
That means attendance at Saturday’s soccer and flag football games will be restricted to players, officials, staff and no more than two family members per player. All players, coaches and staff must also pass a health screening at the check-in table prior to the game. Face masks and/or social distancing for spectators will also be required.
Parents are being asked to bring players to the check-in tables at least 20 minutes prior to the game, so they can complete the health screening.
