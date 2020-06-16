One new case of COVID-19 was reported in north central Idaho on Monday, with a man in his 40s in Latah County testing positive.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 54 new confirmed and probable cases Monday, including the case in Latah County. Another 55 cases and two deaths were reported over the weekend, bringing the statewide total to 3,462 cases and 88 deaths.
The Panhandle Health District on Monday reported the first COVID-19-related death in Kootenai County. The person who died was a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized because of complications with COVID-19.
Latah County has a total of eight confirmed/probable cases; Nez Perce County has 84 cases and 19 deaths; Idaho County has three cases; and Clearwater and Lewis counties have no cases.
In Washington, the Department of Health reported 26,158 total cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, with 1,221 deaths. That’s an increase of more than 1,500 cases and 31 deaths in the past five days.
Whitman (29 cases overall), Asotin (20) and Garfield (zero) counties reported no new cases Monday.
In other coronavirus-related news:
The Asotin County Library is now offering curbside pick-up service at its downtown Clarkston location, for patrons hankering for a good read.
The service will be available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
To request items for pick-up, people should log in to their account at www.valnet.org, email the list to yourlibrary@aclib.org or call (509) 758-5454 at least four hours ahead of time.
Once they arrive at the library, they should call the above number and their items will be placed in a bag on a table outside the community room window. The bag will be marked with an abbreviation of their first and last names.
To maintain social distancing, library officials ask that people wait in their cars until no one else is in the pick-up area.
There will also be a cart available for patrons to place items being return, or they can use the book drop in the alley.
Pullman Regional Hospital announced that Alex McGregor, chairman of the McGregor Co., helped raise $19,300 for its COVID-19 emergency fund through a matching gift challenge.
McGregor proposed matching other donations on a dollar-for-dollar basis.
“We’re so fortunate to have someone like Alex come forward with an innovative way to help the hospital and engage our region in meaningful philanthropy,” Pullman Regional Hospital CEO Scott Adams said in a news release.
The COVID-19 fund was established in March, to support medical equipment, testing supplies and operations. The goal is to raise $2 million; current donations amount to $703,000.