The Lapwai School District has pushed back the start of its school year to Sept. 8 as it works to craft a plan on how to deliver education during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Nez Perce Tribe recently moved down to Stage 2 of the Idaho Rebounds plan after a spike in positive tests was reported in the area.
Currently, the school district lands in Category 2, or the moderate community transmission category, of the Idaho Back to Schools Reopening Framework. Schools in the “yellow phase” can open buildings by implementing physical distancing guidelines.
“The delay in the start of school allows additional time to thoughtfully plan for the safest possible return to school,” said Superintendent David Aiken. “Although we must be prepared for blended learning opportunities during possible school closures, our emphasis includes proactive and preventative measures to keep our doors open. With safety plans now in place, we will communicate learning approaches with parents as soon as possible.”
The district released a revised “school health and safety protocols” plan on its website on Monday.
In the “yellow phase,” where the district currently lands, all students, staff and parent visitors will be required to use face masks, unless an exemption is granted. Masks will also be required on buses.
“Students will be seated with the greatest social distancing possible in each instructional space,” according to the document. “Additional desks have been purchased and provided.”
Students will be kept in the same cohort whenever possible to limit cross exposure. The plan includes staggering times in common areas, like hallways, playgrounds and cafeterias.
If a closure is necessary, schools will switch to remote learning, similar to the approach used this spring when buildings closed to in-person learning.
According to the email sent to parents, fall sports will continue uninterrupted following Idaho High School Activities Association guidelines and precautions.
Athletic and extracurricular events will be live streamed “to the greatest extent possible.” Events are expected to be open to the public, but there may be limited access.
Masks and social distancing will be required. Home and visitor seating will also clearly be designated, stated the protocols plan.
The return to school plan may still change based on local data and guidance from Public Health — North Central Idaho District, Nimiipuu Health and the Nez Perce Tribe.
The first day of school was originally scheduled for Aug. 26.
An email sent to parents stated the district hopes the delayed start to school “will allow for flattening the curve and reducing transmission.”
The district’s revised health and safety protocols can be found online at www.lapwai.org.
