PULLMAN — Prohibition, World War II, the Great Depression — now, add the COVID-19 pandemic to the list of major events Rico’s Public House in Pullman has faced in its 111 years of existence.
Established in 1909 by E.W. Thorpe, the food and drink destination on Main Street is a true survivor.
Now, like so many other businesses, it is forced to change how it operates in the face of COVID-19 and Gov. Jay Inslee’s orders meant to stop the virus’ spread.
“It was a hard and fast change,” owner Tawny Szumlas said.
In addition to its takeout service, Rico’s introduced a delivery service when restaurants had to shut their doors to the public. Szumlas said it was a difficult transition, because the appeal of Rico’s is being able to sit inside with friends and enjoy the pub’s live music, pool tables and atmosphere.
However, she said the community has shown its support the past month. The Washington State University Graduate and Professional Student Association offered students $5 discounts at Rico’s and other Pullman restaurants. And the Community Action Center is buying restaurant gift cards for local families through its recently established Pullman Serves It Forward Fund.
“Really, Pullman has continued to do what Pullman does best, which is be an awesome and caring place,” Szumlas said.
She said Rico’s is in Pullman’s blood. It was around during the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918. It survived World War I and World War II. It made it through Prohibition and economic downturns.
The current situation Rico’s and other restaurants find themselves in probably shares some similarities to what life was like during the Great Depression, Szumlas said. Like the Depression, COVID-19 has affected the entire community and left it with many unanswerable questions about its future.
“You’re watching other people become affected by it, completely unsure how long it’s going to last,” she said.
During the Great Depression, Rico’s was called The Smokehouse, and it accepted payment in the form of scrip, which were given to local workers as a substitute for money. Its most popular menu item then was the Smokehouse Milkshake, Szumlas said.
That story was passed down to Szumlas, a seventh-generation Pullman resident, by her father, Roger Johnson, who bought Rico’s in 1980. Every decision he made with the establishment was painstaking, she said, even when it came to the paint color.
Szumlas became owner five years ago. While she knows it won’t be easy, she said Rico’s history of surviving tough times makes her hopeful about the future.
“I’m trying very hard to follow in (my father’s) footsteps” she said.
