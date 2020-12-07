Lewis-Clark State’s men’s basketball coach Austin Johnson clarified today that he does not have COVID-19.
Johnson, in a statement released by Lewis-Clark State College, said he did test positive on Nov. 10 and has since been cleared to return to work. Johnson posted to Twitter on Sunday about his positive test, which was included in today’s Tribune Sports section.
“I do not have coronavirus. I tested positive nearly a month ago (Nov. 10),” Johnson said in the LCSC news release. “Myself, our program and LC’s athletic department have done everything to follow both LC and public health protocols and guidelines including LC’s weekly COVID testing requirements. I am healthy and have been cleared to work for several weeks now.”