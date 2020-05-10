Hardware Brewing Co. of Kendrick continued to defy Gov. Brad Little’s “Stay Healthy” order Saturday, despite a written warning from the Idaho State Police that the establishment could lose its alcohol beverage license as a result.
The business was open Saturday, and the owners described their defiance as a stand for freedom that is being embraced by customers from near and far.
Christine Lohman, who owns the eatery with her husband, Doug, called various stay-home orders across the country martial law and said COVID-19 is no different than the flu and only dangerous to the infirm and aged.
“Hundreds and hundreds of people are coming to Hardware Brewing Co. They are not coming to buy a hamburger. We have a tiny grill and one fryer. The food wait-time is up to two hours. The public knows it, but they are coming to exercise their liberty and to be able to talk to each other without hiding their faces in fear. This whole stand is about liberty,” she said.
The establishment opened May 1 to fanfare. Politicians like Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin of Idaho Falls, state Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, state Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, and Idaho GOP chairman and former U.S. congressman for Idaho’s 1st District Raul Labrador were there.
On Friday, the Lohmans were sent a warning letter from Capt. Brad Doty of the Idaho State Police, indicating if they continue to operate they could lose their license to serve beer and wine. Lohman said she’s concerned about the letter, but would rather protest than give in.
“We don’t want to lose our business, but the governor was forcing us to lose it anyway by a slow, quiet death, or we can voice our constitutional right to speak out,” Lohman said.
In Lewiston, Main Street Grill was open only for takeout. However, patrons were picking up their orders and then seating themselves at the restaurant’s outdoor dining area. When asked about the practice, Happy Day Corp. President Bruce Finch said the customers were not supposed to eat there and he would put a stop to it.
“I think I will call and have the manager run them off, since you are going to put me in the news,” Finch said.
There were no new COVID-19 cases or deaths reported in north central Idaho or southeastern Washington on Saturday.
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.