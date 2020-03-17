Keeping you informed during challenging times

It should come as no surprise that we at the Lewiston Tribune are strong believers in an informed public.
That’s especially true now, during a time of crisis, as the nation and the world deal with the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The more fact-based, fact-checked information people have, the better.
With that in mind, we are posting all Tribune stories related to COVID-19 to our website outside of the usual pay wall. Regardless of whether or not you subscribe to the paper, you can go to lmtribune.com, scroll down the page and click on “Coronavirus story archive.”
Washington has been this country’s epicenter for the virus, and Idaho, as of Monday, has a number of confirmed cases. Schools are closing, athletics are being canceled, restaurants and bars in Washington have been ordered to close to the public, with the exception of takeout and delivery, store shelves are being cleared of basic goods and the stock market has been a constant roller coaster ride.
It’s a matter of time before there are confirmed cases in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.
The Tribune is taking steps to ensure the health and safety of our employees and customers and that your access to the latest news continues uninterrupted.
I’ve never washed my hands so often, as I’m sure is the case for just about everyone. We are routinely cleaning and sanitizing surfaces that the public comes in contact with here at the Tribune.
For the time being, those placing obituaries are encouraged to do so through their respective funeral homes. Walk-ins are discouraged. Those not working through a funeral home can call (208) 848-2265 to coordinate placement of an obituary with one of our newsroom clerks.
If one of our employees is confirmed to have the coronavirus, arrangements are being made for the majority of our personnel to work from home. That isn’t possible, however, for those who work in our printing plant where the Tribune is published seven days a week.
If we were to experience disruption at the printing facility, something we do not expect, it would be minimal. Should we be unable able to print the Tribune, our online platform of offerings would be available to our readers, and the pay wall to lmtribune.com would be taken down to ensure ready access to today’s news.
Tribune circulation manager Mark Bryan notes that discussions are underway to develop alternatives to lessen the impact on our idled newspaper carriers should a print disruption extend more than a few days.
“It is highly unlikely that we would encounter a longer interruption, but early planning is a prudent course of action,” Bryan said.
Events of the past few weeks certainly seed a feeling of uncertainty. Please be assured that we are initiating steps to continue serving our readers and to protect our employees and delivery contractors.
The look of the paper will be somewhat different in the days and weeks ahead. With all sports having been canceled, we are reducing the number of pages dedicated to athletics and merging those pages into the A section starting today. We also may move some of our other standard offerings, such as Close to Home, into the A section.
Our goal is to dedicate more resources to day-to-day news coverage, including tracking the most up-to-date information available about the coronavirus and how it will impact your world. We are all better off with the facts vs. panic-inducing rumors.
“Our mission is to inform and connect our communities with credible news and information,” said Nathan Alford, editor and publisher of the Tribune. “That separates us from most and is important during times like this.”
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.