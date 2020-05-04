Two new services offer seniors in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley more options for staying safe at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Interlink, Inc. recently launched a grocery delivery service and daily telephone check-in program.
The nonprofit organization, based in Clarkston, continues its core service of providing transportation to stores for shopping for senior citizens and people with disabilities who are unable to drive. But in light of the pandemic, many seniors are anxious about leaving their homes to go to stores to do their shopping and would rather shelter at home to limit exposure to the coronavirus, according to a news release from Interlink Executive Director Mark Havens. In response to this need, Havens said he and his staff developed the framework for the Neighbor-to-Neighbor Program.
People who enroll in the program “will be matched to a single volunteer shopper and delivery driver, who will go to one store per week to shop for groceries for the client and deliver them to their homes,” the release said. The service is free, but clients must pay for their groceries.
“We’ve actively been working for well over a month ... designing the programs and then going after grant money” to fund them Havens said in a telephone interview with Golden Times. His office began laying the groundwork in March and received grants for the programs in mid-April.
A “soft launch” of the program was first made available to existing clientèle, but is open to anyone 60 or older and anyone with a disability.
“At present, we have enough existing volunteers to meet the needs of our current clients,” Havens said in the news release. “However as enrollment in the program grows, we will need more shopping volunteers. So we are busy recruiting as well.”
The “R.U.OK?” daily phone call service “addresses the needs of homebound, shut-in seniors who may have no one else checking up on them,” according to the release. Interlink volunteers or staff members will place daily or weekly calls to all seniors who enroll to inquire about their health and well-being, and see if they have any needs.
According to the news release, Interlink receives several phone calls each week from out-of-town sons and daughters who are worried about their elderly parents in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley who have no one to check up on them.
“Not only will this program strive to detect any problems at an early stage, but it will support a homebound senior’s mental health by providing a friendly phone call each day,” Havens wrote.
The service will rely on volunteers willing to make daily phone calls, as well as additional financial support in order to continue beyond the initial stages.
The new services currently are being paid for by grants from the Innovia Foundation of Spokane and the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation.
Anyone interested in enrolling in these programs as a client, as a volunteer, or to support it financially can contact Interlink at (509) 751-9143, or to visit its website at: www.interlinkvolunteers.org.
At a glance
What: Neighbor-to-Neighbor grocery service and R.U.OK? daily call service
Who: Asotin County and Nez Perce County residents 60 or older or anyone with a disability may enroll.
Help needed: Volunteers and donations will be needed to keep the programs going.
How: To register, call (509) 751-9143 or visit www.interlinkvolunteers.org. To help, email volunteers@interlink-volunteers.org.