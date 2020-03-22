Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
Kamiah schools have now been closed since Tuesday, but at Monday night’s school board meeting, the decision to bar the door was a long-discussed one.
The meeting opened to the public at 6:30 p.m. and quickly moved through an agenda that included the usual administrative approval of paying bills, approving resignations and hires and discussing the 2020-21 administration configuration now that the levy has passed.
The final item on the agenda was the discussion of whether or not to close the schools because of the COVID-19 outbreak, which was added late in the day, so much so that it wasn’t even on the printed agenda.
Superintendent Steve Higgins told the board that in light of the coronavirus situation, the school would continue to clean surfaces with anti-viral cleaners, including doors, counters, light switches and so on. He said that they were also cleaning bus interiors with anti-viral spray and that staff was continually stressing to students the importance of proper hand washing.
His take on the student reaction was that elementary students were particularly concerned with the COVID-19 issue and were more worried than the high schoolers.
The board then discussed which other schools in the area were having closures because of virus worries.
Moscow has a two-week closure, Nezperce and Troy are closed until April 6, Lapwai is closing, and Orofino was currently deciding on the issue. As of Wednesday, Mountain View School District is also closed.
With that, the discussion of whether or not to close Kamiah schools came to the floor. Brandaan deGroot proffered that in his mind, closing the schools was the correct thing to do.
“A lot of people think that we’re a bunch of idiots, anyway. I’d rather be called an idiot for closing the school than to be one who didn’t close the school.”
The board agreed and opened the subject to questions from the audience, most of whom were concerned with things such as homework, school lunches and the like.
Higgins suggested that bus drivers could ride their routes to deliver learning packets (homework) and the school meals.
He pointed out that breakfast and lunch at school were often the only sure meals some kids get during the day. He suggested that perhaps kitchen staffs could pack the meals and ride along to distribute them.
After discussing a few other details related to closing the school, the board voted unanimously to close the schools starting March 17 and keep them closed through April 3, with an open date of April 6. At that time the board would re-evaluate the situation.
All staff would continue to work for the next two weeks, with the buildings and grounds remaining closed to students and the public.
— Peter DuPre, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Longtime Gazette Editor Jones retires; Mathia takes over
COLFAX — A veteran journalist and longtime area resident has been named editor of the Whitman County Gazette and Colfax Daily Bulletin.
Jana Mathia, 37, of Endicott, will replace former longtime managing editor Jerry Jones.
Jones has officially retired because of health issues. He had been with the Gazette since 1965, during which time he was a constant feature at the paper and raised two sons with wife Peggy, who passed away last year. Jones, known locally as “Scoop,” was well-known for his coverage of local high school sports and producing the Colfax Daily Bulletin.
“It’s an unexpected honor,” Mathia said. “The Gazette is my family and I want to see it continue to do well. The service we provide is important.”
“Jana’s newspaper experience and knowledge of Whitman County makes her the ideal candidate to take the helm of the Gazette,” Publisher Roger Harnack said Tuesday. “She’ll continue the longtime tradition of outstanding local journalism in the state’s oldest, continually operating newspaper.”
Mathia has been a member of the newspaper staff since November 2006. During her 14-year tenure, she’s worn many hats, from reporter to graphic designer to ad manager and even office manager. She’s been production manager for the last few years.
Mathia sees her new role at the Gazette, which launched in 1877, as a logical move for the community and the newspaper.
“Career wasn’t something I was thinking about for another five or seven years,” she said. “But this is something that needed to be done.”
She also sees it as an opportunity to continue to provide readers and advertisers top-notch news on multiple new platforms, while continuing the newspaper’s rich print tradition.
“I’m really excited to see the digital platforms expanding to provide better, and more, access to our local news in ways people are becoming accustomed to,” Mathia said. “Nobody else is doing what we’re doing for Whitman County. We care about Whitman County, and we’re doing what we can to make the news more accessible.”
Mathia will be part of the Free Press Publishing leadership team. Free Press is the parent company for The Whitman County Gazette, The Ritzville Adams County Journal, Davenport Times, Odessa Record, Cheney Free Press, Spokane Valley News Herald, The West Plains Extra and Fairchild Extra.
Combined, the company serves approximately 33,000 homes in eastern Washington.
The company is headed by Harnack and partner Bill Ifft, who acquired the Gazette on March 1 from now-retired former owner Gordon Forgey.
Since the acquisition, they’ve been integrating the newspaper into the company’s digital services, which should provide readers with improved online news and social media coverage. They have also launched a new Amazon Echo-based voice-activated news broadcast here.
Outside of the newspaper, Mathia loves her small family farm.
“I really enjoy raising our family on the farm and going on hikes in nature,” she said. “Me and my boys like to go geocaching. And I’m a loud, proud, wrestling mom.”
Mathia is married to Chris Mathia, a self-employed contractor. Together they have five children, ranging from ages 2 weeks to 11 years.
“Hopefully, I can continue to serve our community and preserve our coverage and connections that people have come to rely on from the Gazette,” she said.
— Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday