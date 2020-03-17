ASOTIN — Asotin County Superior and District Courts won’t be conducting any law-and-motion days or jury trials until at least April 6, based on the state’s most recent COVID-19 guidelines.
The court cancellations were authorized by the presiding judge and Supreme Court Chief Justice Debra Stephens following Gov. Jay Inslee’s state of emergency declaration limiting all gatherings to 50 people or less.
About 64 adult criminal cases were on Monday’s docket, but the emergency closure went into effect before defendants and their families began showing up at the courthouse. A typical law-and-motion day easily draws more than 50 people to Superior Court.
Prosecutor Ben Nichols said a civil docket to address protection orders will be conducted this week, but municipal and District Court are both canceled.
“If we have to conduct a hearing, we will make every effort to do it by telephone or video link,” Nichols said. “We will maintain social distance requirements, and inmates will not be transported to courthouse. We have canceled hearings and dockets, but at this point, we have not closed the courts.”