Jury trials will not occur in four out of five counties in the 2nd Judicial District next week because of the threat of COVID-19.
Criminal jury trials in Clearwater, Idaho, Latah and Nez Perce counties set for next week have been vacated by an order handed down Friday by 2nd Judicial District Administrative Judge Jay Gaskill.
The order only affects one trial in Nez Perce County that was set for next week. There were no trials set for next week in the other three counties affected by the order.
Any trials set for next week in the four counties identified in the order will have to be reset. Lewis County, which has had the lowest number of COVID-19 infections in the district, is not included in the order that currently only encompasses jury trials set for next week.
The Idaho Supreme Court issued an order Sept. 10 allowing for the commencement of jury trials throughout the state. The order requires the administrative district judge to review COVID-19 cases by county each week to determine if criminal jury trials may proceed.
Each Friday, the district court evaluates the COVID-19 statistics. The Idaho Supreme Court, working with public health districts, determined a matrix of statistics based on population and new cases.
The Idaho Supreme Court sends a report to Gaskill and 2nd Judicial District Trial Court Administrator Roland Gammill each Thursday evening that uses COVID-19 stats posed on the state website, which allows Gaskill and Gammill to determine if trials will be allowed to go forward the following week.
“If the seven-day moving average incidence rate is above 14.9 and trending up or just flat above 25, the trials are a no go for the next week,” Gammill said.
The seven-day average for each county affected by the order was at or above the threshold one or more days this week. Lewis County, which was not included in the order, had a seven-day average of 7.4 Thursday.
The order does not affect civil jury trials because civil jury trials will not resume in Idaho until Dec. 1.