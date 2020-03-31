Preliminary numbers show 368 people in north central Idaho sought first-time unemployment benefits the week that ended March 21, compared with 93 the previous week.
They joined 404 from southeastern Washington and 13,341 throughout Idaho seeking financial relief that week after losing their jobs as governments and employers took steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
But the regional Idaho data released Monday — a day when the state’s labor offices were overloaded with calls about unemployment — shows only part of the disruption that has happened in the labor market, said Kathryn Tacke, an economist with the Idaho Department of Labor in Lewiston.
“The (department’s) phone system can’t handle the tsunami of calls from unemployment insurance claimants and job seekers and employers needing our assistance,” Tacke said in an email.
“The system was designed to have a huge capacity, but no one could have anticipated so many job losses and business issues hitting all at once in a matter of just three weeks,” she said.
Tacke believes that significantly more than 368 people are out of work in north central Idaho. Not everyone who loses their job files for unemployment, and so far, the most recent statistics available are from the middle of March when the crisis was just starting to hit, she said.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s proclamation that eliminated dining in at restaurants and closed entertainment and recreational facilities had been in effect for only part of the week the data is from.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order with similar measures wasn’t enacted until the middle of the following week, along with another order from Inslee that contained more restrictions.
“It’s the worst, most sudden loss of jobs ever,” Tacke said. “The (Great) Depression took several years to get to its worst point. ... This is in a matter of just weeks.”
The fast shift in conditions is compounding the problems in the labor market. Because the economy was thriving, more people than normal had voluntarily quit their jobs hoping to take a one-to-three-week break, then be able to find better opportunities, Tacke said.
As Tacke and her colleagues examine data, they’re trying to figure out what form the economic crisis will take.
More optimistic predictions are that it will follow a “V” pattern, taking a rapid dive and then rebounding relatively quickly as it might when a region is hit by a natural disaster, she said.
The close to $2 trillion economic rescue plan approved last week should help mitigate some of the issues, Tacke said.
Among other benefits, it gives individuals who make $75,000 a year or less a one-time payment of $1,200.
Others worry that the coronavirus will create new challenges that will prolong the financial pain, she said.
For instance, factories in the United States could encounter difficulties because they need parts from Chinese factories that were closed when COVID-19 hit that country, Tacke said.
Hospitality was one of the industries that was hit hardest and first. It’s unknown how quickly demand will return because it’s not clear how soon travel restrictions will be lifted and when consumers worldwide will have money to spend on something that is not a necessity.
Similarly, manufacturers in the United States that export might be hurt because consumers in other parts of the world ravaged by the coronavirus might no longer be able to afford their products, Tacke said.
In addition to there being no road map for what lies ahead, COVID-19 is creating pressures not seen in previous economic downturns, aggravating an already difficult situation, she said.
Many people who are working are doing their jobs from home for the first time, learning new technologies and dealing with the distractions of children who can’t go to school or day care.
At the same time, people who have been downsized have the same health worries others do about the coronavirus striking them or their family members.
“The word unprecedented could be used four times and it wouldn’t be too much,” Tacke said.
The Idaho Department of Labor is encouraging people who have lost their jobs to apply for benefits online at labor.idaho.gov/dnn. A link on the home page provides answers to many common questions about the process.
