PULLMAN — The COVID-19 pandemic has played havoc on festivals and public activities since March, and traditional harvest and Halloween events are not immune.
Instead of a couple of thousand people sprawling about the grounds picking pumpkins, participating in scavenger hunts, playing games in a one-day, six-hour festival, WSU’s Eggert Family Organic Farm let people schedule time in the pumpkin patch in Pullman over three Fridays and two Saturdays because of the COVID-19 pandemic this year.
Yesterday was the last day for the event, and it filled 177 out of the 240 time slots allotted for the day. The farm staff was limiting the number of people to 10 at a time for 15 minutes in the patch because of the risk of COVID-19, Manager and Instructor Brad Jaeckel said.
“We’re also taking some walk-ins off the street,” Jaeckel said.
The farm also opened its pumpkin patch to WSU Family Residential Housing during the weekdays so they could come out and pick pumpkins, Jaeckel said.
“The pandemic had already started when we had to decide to plant pumpkins this June,” Jaeckel said. “This is a good alternative, I’m happy people can come out and visit the farm.”
Barbara Moen, of Seattle, came out to the pumpkin patch with her sons. She was visiting her sons, who live in Pullman. She is not quite sure what she will do for Halloween this year in Seattle.
“I will see what I’m allowed to do for Halloween,” Moen said. “I’ll still carve pumpkins; it won’t change a lot.”
Colton resident Kirstyn Duris said she plans to go trick-or-treating with her kids this year in Colton.
“If the light is on, we will go to the door,” Duris said. “We will have our light on, as well. If we can go through the drive-thru at McDonald’s and Starbucks, why can’t we put candy in a kid’s bowl; maybe use tongs or something.”
She and her family picked five pumpkins and plan to paint them this year. Duris and her family came to the farm last year, as well.
“It was crazy last year,” Duris said. “You couldn’t find a parking spot.”
Parking was not an issue Saturday morning.
“We’re going to carve pumpkins and watch scary movies on the couch,” Stacy Schauls, of Pullman, said.
Regina Meeks, of Pullman, said the couple will also do a Halloween photo shoot with their cats.
“We normally will go to a Halloween party with our friends,” Meeks said.
“Since COVID, we’re definitely not going to parties,” Schauls said.
Schauls and Meeks both noticed the difference between this year and 2019 at the farm.
“There are a lot less people,” Schauls said. “Last year, they had games for kids and they were selling food.”
“It’s still fun,” Meeks said.
“It’s just fun with a queue,” Schauls said. “You’ve got to sign up for it.”
Through middle school, Rohit Khandekar would go trick-or-treating every year. After middle school, he started going to Halloween parties every year. This year, he won’t be going to any parties, but he hopes to make it to an open house at Pen and Oak Tattoo in Moscow and maybe a drive-in spooky event in Spokane.
Khandekar and Jennifer Gutierrez will make costumes and snacks this year. They, too, will watch scary movies.
“Normally, I hope to go home and take my cousins trick-or-treating,” Gutierrez said.
In a normal year, Gutierrez would go home to Wenatchee, Wash., and take her cousins aged 5-14 trick-or-treating, but not this year.
Khandekar and Gutierrez plan to make star costumes with toy guns and dress up as shooting stars this year.
Other Halloween events this year are:
LC Valley Habitat for Humanity’s 5th Annual Pumpkin Patch now through Halloween
The LC Valley Habitat for Humanity is holding its 5th Annual Pumpkin Patch daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Halloween.
The pumpkin patch at 1242 Highland Ave. in Clarkston opened Oct. 12 and promises pumpkins of all sizes, gourds and more. The event also offers field trips, activities and photo opportunities. For more information call (509) 758-7396 or go to www.pumpkinpatchlcv.org.
Haunted hayride at the Nez Perce County Scare Grounds set for Oct. 30-31
There will be a haunted hayride at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, renamed the Scare Grounds on Oct. 30-31 this year.
Tickets for the Scare Grounds Haunted Hayride can be purchased in advance at $5 per person or $20 per family up to five people or they can be purchased at the gate for $8 per person and $30 per family up to five people. The Halloween event is suggested for those eight years old and older.
The haunted hayrides begin Friday, Oct. 30 from 5-10:30 p.m. On Saturday, the Halloween haunted hayrides begin with a matinée from 2-4 p.m. and then Halloween night from 5-10:30 p.m.
Lewiston Golf and Country Club plans first-ever Trick-or-Treat Golf Cart Parade
The Lewiston Golf and Country Club is planning its first-ever Trick-or-Treat Golf Cart Parade that it hopes to continue on future Halloweens.
Activities begin at the club house on Halloween, Oct. 31, at 2 p.m. and the parade begins at 3:30 p.m.
“Dress your best and let’s PAR-TEE!” Anyone interested in dressing up a golf cart for the parade is asked to contact @Robensalzwedel or @MagenFairley at (208) 746-2801 or on the Lewiston Golf and Country Club’s Trick or Treat Golf Cart Parade Facebook page.
Club membership is not required to participate in the parade or activities. The Lewiston Golf and Country Club is located at 3985 Country Club Dr. in Lewiston.
Haunted House at Wisehart Orchards set for Oct. 31 and Nov. 1
The Wisehart Orchards first-ever Haunted House is set for Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 in Juliaetta.
The haunted house will be held from 6-10 p.m. on both days and those wishing to be scared must be 13 years old or older and admission is $10.
Those wishing to attend are told to “just follow the screams!!!” The orchards are right off State Highway 3 on the edge of Juliaetta. Those coming from Troy, Kendrick and Deary the Orchards are located just before the “Welcome to Juliaetta” sign on the right. Those coming from Lewiston will find the orchards just beyond the “Leaving Juliaetta” sign on the left.
Wells may be contacted at (208) 848 2275 or at mwells@lmtribune.com