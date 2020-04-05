They are the frontline foot soldiers of food, fanning out across towns full of hungry people forced to shelter in place over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Just a few short weeks ago, food delivery drivers were practically an afterthought in society, just a random assortment of people interacting with the public for a few seconds at a time as they handed off a pizza, a bag of sandwiches or a bucket of fried chicken. But their status during the coronavirus crisis has been elevated to near-hero level as they venture door to door in a time when the deadly pathogen could be lurking in any corner.
Brian Decicio, general manager at Southway Pizzeria and Deli in Lewiston, gets emotional when talking about the work of his delivery staff.
“The thing about it, honestly, is that you have a lot of people here that could just say, ‘No, I’m going to go on unemployment and sit back and wait this thing out,’ ” Decicio said. “But I look at every one of these people that come here, day after day, to provide that service. Sure, they want to make money, but they want to help people out. as well.”
Troy Nichols, the 29-year-old kitchen manager at the pizzeria — and one of the delivery drivers — said business got “crazy busy” after the governors of Washington and Idaho closed restaurant dining rooms, but still allowed delivery and takeout. The public attitude ever since has been of deep gratitude for helping people shelter in place, Nichols said. And some customers have even shown concern for his well-being.
“I’ve had lots of people leave me an envelope with a little note that just says ‘Knock on the door, leave the food, here’s a tip, have a nice day,’ ” he said. “There are some that do answer the door, like the other day a guy had a sani-wipe in his hand and gave me a Ziploc baggie with the money in it.”
The man also gave him some sanitizing wipes to take with him, although Nichols said he and all his colleagues are wearing gloves and sanitizing at every opportunity. Tobe Finch, vice president of Southway Pizzeria owner Happy Day Corp., said the company has ramped up its sanitary practices alongside expanded delivery services for its various restaurants.
The company was able to mobilize the effort relatively easily by shifting employees who would have otherwise been laid off to delivery positions, Finch said. And they are staging the operation out of the pizzeria, which already had a well-established home-delivery operation.
“Our team is just totally into it,” he said. “They’re totally energized, they’re having a good time, even though it’s taken a lot to just adjust to all the new (sanitary) standards. We’re trying to break that barrier from customer to customer.”
Nichols agreed, and included himself in the group of delivery drivers who could go the unemployment route but have chosen a higher calling.
“You’ve got to keep your head up and keep going,” he said. “The world would stop turning if the food stopped going out. I’d rather be doing this and putting smiles on people’s faces than sitting on the couch collecting unemployment. I’m not one to call it quits.”
Blair Beaudoin, 23, has been delivering pizzas for Fazzari’s in Clarkston for about a year. He also felt a sense of duty calling him to stay on the job in the face of “a lot of scary stuff going on.”
“We want to make sure that everybody can be fed well, so I want to do my part and make sure people can stay home and I can bring food to them,” Beaudoin said. “I just want to thank the community for keeping on supporting all of the local businesses and all the local delivery drivers.”
Some delivery drivers around the country have reported a decline in tips since many customers are paying online and perhaps don’t feel the social pressure to tip that comes with a face-to-face interaction with a driver. But Beaudoin said he and his colleagues haven’t seen any of that. In fact, they’ve seen the opposite.
“Sometimes we get people that’ll leave a couple dollars out on their front porch, or under their doormat, or something like that,” he said. “Actually, I’ve seen that increase a little bit. I’m proud to call this place home.”
He said Fazzari’s delivery staff is taking precautions similar to Nichols and his coworkers’, like carrying wipes in their cars to sanitize all their materials.
“Obviously, I don’t want to get sick, and I don’t want to take it to anybody else,” Beaudoin said. “It can be scary having people come to your door, but we just want to make sure everybody knows that we definitely keep up with good hygiene.”
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.