Is Idaho County becoming a haven from virus?

Dan Anduiza, of Riggins, reacts to the mess a group of campers made in one of the more popular local fishing holes along the Salmon River in Riggins over the past weekend. Anduiza noted that he and his fishing buddies attempted to go to the spot last weekend but there were a number of trucks and pop-up campers with Ada County license plates and they were unable to fish on that section of the river. He said when they came back Monday, there were cigarette butts, used toilet paper, make-shift fire pit, along with a variety of other trash strewn about the small area just down the road from the Shorts Bar Recreation Area.