Washington Gov. Jay Inslee ordered temporary furloughs for thousands of state employees Wednesday in a cost-saving move prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Beginning June 28, more than 40,000 executive branch employees will be required to take one furlough day per week, through July 25. After that, they’ll have to take one day per month, at least through the fall.
Inslee also canceled a 3 percent wage increase that was set to take effect in July. That decision affects about 5,600 of the highest-paid state employees; union employees or non-represented classified employees who earn less than $53,000 per year will still get the increase.
Collectively, the two moves are expected to save about $55 million in fiscal 2021, which begins July 1.
The governor also encouraged the legislative and judicial branches, higher education and other constitutional offices to implement similar measures, which would save an additional $91 million.
“We have a huge challenge with our state budget, and we face our challenges in Washington state,” Inslee said during a news conference following the announcement.
Wednesday’s action came as the state released updated numbers suggesting it’s facing an even bigger budget shortfall than expected.
Steve Lerch, chief economist for the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council, said Washington could see a nearly $9 billion decline in general fund tax collections over the next three years. That includes a $4.5 billion drop in fiscal 2021, together with another $4.3 billion decline in the 2021-23 biennium.
That’s about $2 billion, or 25 percent, more than the shortfall projected just a few weeks ago, when a preliminary forecast was released.
Lerch cautioned that any projections are highly uncertain in today’s environment. Actual revenue collections could come in billions of dollars higher or lower, depending on which direction the economy takes.
“Until the public is confident the coronavirus is contained, a full economic recovery is unlikely,” he said during the council’s regular quarterly meeting Wednesday. “There’s a lot of uncertainty about how businesses and consumers will react going forward. ... The potential for things to go better or worse than expected is about equal.”
The June forecast projects a 6.1 percent decline in U.S. gross domestic product this year, when adjusted for inflation, followed by a 4 percent increase next year.
The state unemployment rate — which went from an all-time low of 3.8 percent in February to an all-time high of 16.3 percent in April — retreated slightly in May, to 15.1 percent. Employment is now expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2022.
Lower state sales tax collections account for more than half of the projected revenue decline, Lerch said. Exports during the first quarter of 2020 were down 35 percent compared to a year ago, largely because of a 59 percent decline in Boeing jet deliveries. Home construction and real estate sales are also down sharply.
Marijuana sales, by contrast, reached record highs in April and May.
“We’ve increased our forecast (for marijuana tax revenue) by $36 million in 2021 and $18 million in the next biennium,” Lerch said.
The revenue council is made up of the state treasurer, the directors of the Washington Department of Revenue and Office of Financial Management, and four appointed lawmakers.
All four legislators said they expect Inslee to call a special session sometime this year to deal with the budget shortfall. However, they were divided on whether a $9 billion hole could be addressed entirely through budget cuts, or whether the Legislature needs to adopt new taxes or revenue measures.
For example, Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, said he “strongly disagrees” with the notion that additional taxes are needed at a time when businesses are already staggering from the coronavirus shutdown.
He noted that House and Senate Republicans have been calling for a special session for several weeks, hoping to forestall nearly $1 billion in new program spending that’s set to take effect July 1.
“That’s not a cut,” Braun said. “It would be by far the easiest budget decision we’re going to have over the next couple of years.”
During his news conference, Inslee said he needs to see more consensus regarding possible solutions before he calls a special session.
“I don’t think it’s productive to call people back to Olympia to argue and twiddle their thumbs,” he said.
He also expressed hope that Congress will “step up” and approve a second round of stimulus funding for states, even though Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., “has said a better approach is to let states go bankrupt.”
“I hope his approach doesn’t prevail,” Inslee said.
