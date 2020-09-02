In Moscow, high school sports are set to return

High school sports are back on the docket for Moscow High School this fall, and teams already have begun penciling in their schedules to take on outside competition.
A motion for reinstatement of interscholastic competition was discussed at a Moscow School District board of trustees special meeting Tuesday, and passed 4-1. The vote overturned an Aug. 13 decision to play only intramural sports because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
Reinstatement of the season will include multiple safety-related stipulations. Board members will monitor the public health situation, and the remainder of the season will be canceled if Moscow sees a spike in case numbers.
Spectators at athletic events will be limited — one recommendation under consideration allowed athletes four guests each, all of whom must be from the athlete’s immediate family.
Concessions will be eliminated from home game venues, and spectators will be required to wear masks or a face shield.
Parents of athletes will be asked to transport their students to away games, and students traveling alone or with a coach will be strictly prohibited. Spectators from Moscow who travel to away games will be asked to wear a mask or face shield, even if the hosting team’s venue does not require them to do so.
Additionally, the schools Moscow competes with must be located in towns which fall in Green (low) or Yellow (moderate) labels of the Idaho Public Health Department’s COVID-19 Risk Level Monitor.
The board’s decision was influenced by a survey sent to parents of fall athletes and non-fall athletes to gauge their opinions on the prospect of competing with other schools.
A strong majority of the 300 parents of fall athletes who took the survey were in support of the interscholastic model instead of the intramural model.
Of the 230 parents of non-fall athletes who took the survey, responses showed a fairly even split between preference for the two models, with a marginal preference for the intramural model. A total of 42 percent of non-fall athlete parents responded saying the sports season does not impact their child’s education, and 19 percent said extracurricular activities should not be offered during this pandemic.
For football, the first date Moscow could play is Sept. 18.
In the meeting, district superintendent Greg Bailey said Moscow has done a great job at preventing the spread of COVID-19 so far and he doesn’t want the decision to reinstate sports to change that.
“Our requirements are stiffer than what the mayor has put on our community — we should follow those requirements,” he said. “Let’s give these kids a chance.”
