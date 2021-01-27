The Idaho High School Activities Association and its board of directors announced several changes to the winter sports state tournaments Wednesday. The changes were made because of COVID-19 protocols within facilities in the southern part of the state.
The biggest change will be in the boys’ and girls’ Class 1A Division I and Division II basketball tournaments. The girls’ tournament now will take place Feb. 17-19 instead of Feb. 18-20, and the boys’ tournament will be conducted March 3-5 instead of March 4-6. The girls’ state championship will be conducted Feb. 19 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, while the boys’ state championship will take place March 5 at the same facility.
The schedule for all other classes — 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A — will remain the same, with the girls’ event taking place Feb. 18-20 and the boys’ tourney running March 4-6.
All sites will remain the same. The girls’ 1A DII tournament (outside of the title game) will take place at Nampa High School, the 1A DI tournament is at Columbia High School, the 2A tournament is being conducted at Bishop Kelly High School, the 3A event is being held at Middleton High School, the 4A event will take place at Mountain View High School and the 5A event (with the exception of consolation round games) will be at the Idaho Center.
The boys’ 1A DII tournament (outside of the title game) is being conducted at Caldwell High School, the 1A DI event is at Vallivue High School, the 2A tournament will be at Eagle High School, the 3A event takes place at Columbia High School, the 4A tourney will be held at Rocky Mountain High School and the 5A event (minus consolation round games) will be at the Idaho Center.
The state wrestling tournament will be a one-day tournament for the four classifications this year in a two-day period, with the event taking place at the Idaho Center. Class 4A and 5A will take place Feb. 26, and Class 2A and 3A will be conducted Feb. 27.
The cheerleading competition will be March 19 at the Idaho Center, and the dance competition is March 20 at the same site. Events will be in person and conducted by classification in different sessions.
The debate competition, which was scheduled for March 12-13 at Boise High School, now will take place in a virtual format.
Fan attendance and COVID-19 protocols will be announced in the near future.
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter at @waldo9939.