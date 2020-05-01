Out-of-work people in Idaho and Washington continued to file for unemployment benefits last week, as the effects of the coronavirus shutdown continued to be felt.
Idaho recorded 8,827 jobless filings, while Washington had 137,605 initial claims for the week of April 19-25.
Since mid-March, Idaho has seen 117,811 people file for unemployment. That’s twice the total number of initial claims filed in all of 2019, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.
Idaho paid out almost $45 million in benefits from March 23 to April 25, according to the department. That total doesn’t include the $600 weekly payment from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which was implemented in Idaho last Friday, the department announced.
In Washington, more than 1.4 million claims for unemployment benefits — with some of that number reflecting people who filed multiple claims seeking retroactive payments — have been filed since mid-March. Last week alone, more than $988 million was paid out, a weekly amount that was “by far the largest week of unemployment benefits delivered in our state’s history,” said Suzi LeVine, employment security department commissioner.
“We had more initial claims in the past seven weeks than we’ve had in the past 3½ years combined,” she said. She noted, however, last week’s large amount of benefits paid out was in part because of the retroactive distribution of both regular benefits and the new federally expanded benefits.
Of the cumulative $1.5 billion paid out so far, about a billion is in federal dollars from the economic rescue package that adds an additional $600 a week in jobless aid on top of what recipients receive from the state, LeVine said. That package also adds an additional 13 weeks of benefits beyond the 26 weeks offered in Washington.
The surge in applications last week reflected newly eligible applicants who were able to start applying for benefits April 18. That’s when the state updated its system so that previously ineligible employees — like independent contractors and part-time employees who work fewer than 680 hours — could start applying for benefits under the expansion of unemployment benefit passed by Congress.
The updated system also added the expanded weekly payment and the additional weeks of benefits. The maximum weekly benefit in the state is $790 a week, and the additional $600 is paid retroactive back to March 29.
Over the past six weeks, more than 30 million people nationwide have filed for unemployment aid because of the economic impacts of the coronavirus.
LeVine said she does expect weekly claims and total claims to continue to rise as COVID-19 continues to affect the state’s economy.